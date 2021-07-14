Wednesday morning blaze damages home

An early morning fire that seemed to have started in the kitchen of a home left it damaged Wednesday morning.

The Morganton Department of Public Safety was dispatched to a fire at a home at Burkemont Avenue and Circle Court around 9:15 a.m., public safety Maj. Ryan Lander said at the scene of the fire.

It appeared to have started in the kitchen, and crews were able to get it under control in minutes, Lander said. Once the fire was under control, firefighters started overhaul operations to find any hot spots or areas where the fire may have spread. Overhaul continued for a while after 10 a.m.

While the house was being rented, no one was living in it at the time of the fire, Lander said. No one was injured in the fire.

It was too early to tell how extensive fire damage was to the entirety of the house, but based on what crews were reporting when they exited the house, Lander said it sounded like most of the fire damage was contained to the kitchen.

He anticipated smoke damage might be a different story because it was coming out of all sides of the roof. He said the house won’t be a total loss.