Wednesday morning blaze damages home

An early morning fire that seemed to have started in the kitchen of a home left it damaged Wednesday morning.
The Morganton Department of Public Safety was dispatched to a fire at a home at Burkemont Avenue and Circle Court around 9:15 a.m., public safety Maj. Ryan Lander said at the scene of the fire.
It appeared to have started in the kitchen, and crews were able to get it under control in minutes, Lander said. Once the fire was under control, firefighters started overhaul operations to find any hot spots or areas where the fire may have spread. Overhaul continued for a while after 10 a.m.
While the house was being rented, no one was living in it at the time of the fire, Lander said. No one was injured in the fire.
It was too early to tell how extensive fire damage was to the entirety of the house, but based on what crews were reporting when they exited the house, Lander said it sounded like most of the fire damage was contained to the kitchen.
He anticipated smoke damage might be a different story because it was coming out of all sides of the roof. He said the house won’t be a total loss.
“The unfortunate part of it is that it’s not a total loss when you look at the structure, but a lot of times with the smoke damage, it’s a total loss for the individual that lives there due to their possessions sustaining heavy smoke damage,” Lander said.
A public safety investigator who is trained in arson investigation will respond to the scene, as is protocol for the department. Lander said he didn’t believe arson was involved based on initial reports at the scene.
While it was early in the day, the heat and humidity is hard on firefighters.
“It’s another situation, just like last week, when you have a working fire, it takes everybody that’s here to help put this out due to the heat and having to go in,” Lander said. “You need a sufficient amount of crews not only working inside, but you need a sufficient amount of crews and personnel outside to relieve those individuals that are working inside. Again we did emergency call back, we’ve got great people that work for us, they responded to the calls, came on in and the city is sufficiently staffed in case something else comes out.”
Burke County EMS also responded.
Burkemont Avenue was closed between West Union and Asheville streets for a couple of hours while crews worked at the scene.
