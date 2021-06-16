Weekly concert series to feature Whitewater Bluegrass Co.

VALDESE — The Whitewater Bluegrass Co. is performing on the Family Friday Nights stage on the field behind the Old Rock School this Friday night from 7-10 p.m.
For more than 35 years, Whitewater Bluegrass Co. has captivated audiences throughout the Southeast with its blend of bluegrass music, country ballads, mountain swing and down-home humor. With Whitewater, mountain culture is a celebration of music, song and dance.
“Uncle” Ted White joins the group with his acoustic bass and vocals and places audience involvement as a top priority for any Whitewater performance. As Whitewater’s emcee, square-dance caller and bass man, White, works to put listeners right at ease. He engages his audience to have them up dancing and following calls. This, combined with some country humor promises to make it a show with a solid foundation.
The longest standing member of the band is Bill Byerly on guitar and vocals. Byerly has been with the band for more than 35 years. After playing a variety of music early in his career, he provides a lot of diversity to the group’s sound. Byerly sings lead and harmony, as well as providing rhythm on the guitar behind some other fine musicians. His favorite part of the show is to entertain the audience and ensure they have a good time.
Whitewater has added David Pendley on mandolin, and the blend of the sound has become riveting. Pendley served for 10 years with “Ric-o-Chet,” which recorded several albums for Rebel Records. His distinct playing, paired with impeccable timing, adds to the drive of Whitewater’s accent. In addition, his great ear for harmony and lead singing make Pendley a welcomed addition to the Whitewater family.
Rounding out the Whitewater sound is Seth Rhinehart on banjo and Molly Barrett on fiddle and vocals.
“We encourage all attendees to join us for an outstanding night of music and invite you to make dinner plans in downtown,” said Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs and tourism. Downtown Valdese offers 12 locally owned restaurants and a great variety of locally owned businesses.
“Downtown activities range from Myra’s cruise-in to live music at the local brewery. A full directory can be found at downtownvaldese.com. Discover downtown events on Facebook by joining the public group ‘What is there to do in Valdese?’”
Concessions will be for sale during the concert, sponsored by Historic Valdese Foundation. For further information about events in Valdese and the full concert schedule, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.