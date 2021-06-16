Weekly concert series to feature Whitewater Bluegrass Co.

VALDESE — The Whitewater Bluegrass Co. is performing on the Family Friday Nights stage on the field behind the Old Rock School this Friday night from 7-10 p.m.

For more than 35 years, Whitewater Bluegrass Co. has captivated audiences throughout the Southeast with its blend of bluegrass music, country ballads, mountain swing and down-home humor. With Whitewater, mountain culture is a celebration of music, song and dance.

“Uncle” Ted White joins the group with his acoustic bass and vocals and places audience involvement as a top priority for any Whitewater performance. As Whitewater’s emcee, square-dance caller and bass man, White, works to put listeners right at ease. He engages his audience to have them up dancing and following calls. This, combined with some country humor promises to make it a show with a solid foundation.

The longest standing member of the band is Bill Byerly on guitar and vocals. Byerly has been with the band for more than 35 years. After playing a variety of music early in his career, he provides a lot of diversity to the group’s sound. Byerly sings lead and harmony, as well as providing rhythm on the guitar behind some other fine musicians. His favorite part of the show is to entertain the audience and ensure they have a good time.

