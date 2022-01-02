Welcoming 2022 with a delicious meal

By the time you read this Sunday column, New Year’s Eve will have just passed but that doesn’t mean you can’t plan on making a special family dinner to celebrate.

For example, many years ago, my daughter-in-law told me about hoppin’ John in an effort to introduce this born and bred New Yorker to Southern cooking. According to www.history.com, this Southern menu staple, usually a mix of black-eyed peas, rice and pork, originated with enslaved Africans in the United States in the 19th century, most notably in the South Carolina Low Country. The dish was likely linked to New Year’s celebrations because enslaved Africans prepared and ate it during a period when they had some rare time off from harvesting and planting. The dish developed into a good-luck meal, according to the Washington Post.

Often served with collard greens and cornbread, some food historians attribute the dish’s unusual name to a take on “pois pigeons,” French for dried peas and pronounced “paw-peejohn,” which may have sounded like “hoppin’ John” to English speakers. Some correlate the black-eyed peas shape to coins (other traditions include eating 12 peas on New Year’s — one for each month — for good luck), while the greens signify money and cornbread stands for gold.