Welcoming 2022 with a delicious meal

For example, many years ago, my daughter-in-law told me about hoppin’ John in an effort to introduce this born and bred New Yorker to Southern cooking. According to www.history.com, this Southern menu staple, usually a mix of black-eyed peas, rice and pork, originated with enslaved Africans in the United States in the 19th century, most notably in the South Carolina Low Country. The dish was likely linked to New Year’s celebrations because enslaved Africans prepared and ate it during a period when they had some rare time off from harvesting and planting. The dish developed into a good-luck meal, according to the Washington Post.
Often served with collard greens and cornbread, some food historians attribute the dish’s unusual name to a take on “pois pigeons,” French for dried peas and pronounced “paw-peejohn,” which may have sounded like “hoppin’ John” to English speakers. Some correlate the black-eyed peas shape to coins (other traditions include eating 12 peas on New Year’s — one for each month — for good luck), while the greens signify money and cornbread stands for gold.
Louisianans and Mardis Gras fans know to start their year off with a sweet ringed king cake topped with colorful icing and sprinkles and baked with a trinket, such as a plastic baby, hidden inside. The lucky person who finds the trinket is named “king” or “queen” for the day. Bakeries in New Orleans and throughout the nation start selling the treats in early January through Fat Tuesday. They traditionally are eaten on Jan. 6, known as Twelfth Night or Epiphany, the Catholic celebration of the Magi’s gifts to baby Jesus on the 12th night after his birth.
Simple oval cakes eaten on Twelfth Night date back to Old World Europe, and the tradition was eventually brought to America. In late 19th-century, New Orleans revelers began hiding a bean in the cake during Mardi Gras balls. In the 1940s, commercial bakeries began producing king cakes and upgraded contents from beans, pecans or rings baked inside to porcelain dolls and eventually the plastic babies still used today.
Tamales stuffed with meat, wrapped in corn husks and steamed, have come to symbolize family, as generations often gather in the kitchen to make the labor-intensive food that will be eaten all holiday season long. In Mexico, that spans from Dec. 12, the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, to Jan. 6, Three Kings’ Day.
Tamales date back to 8000 to 5000 B.C. and Mesoamerican cultures including the Mayans and Aztecs, and they arrived in U.S. points of entry, such as Los Angeles and San Antonio, and were sold by street vendors in the 1870s. Migrant Mexican workers helped the dish spread to other areas of the country.
Ringing in the year with toshikoshi soba, a soup with buckwheat “year-crossing” noodles, is a New Year’s Eve tradition in Japan and now practiced in the United States. Toshikoshi means “to climb or jump from the old year to the new” and the long, thin noodles symbolize a long, healthy life, and date back to the 13th or 14th century, “when either a temple or a wealthy lord decided to treat the hungry people to soba noodles on the last day of the year.”
Bottles of champagne are popped the world over on New Year’s Eve, but for some, it’s all about eating grapes. The Spanish tradition known as “12 lucky grapes” signifies that eating 12 grapes at the stroke of midnight — one for each chime of the clock — will bring good luck in the coming year. Each grape signifies one month and, according to the superstition, failing to finish all 12 in time will mean misfortune in the year to come.
Italian New Year’s Eve feasts can mean multiple courses served over several hours. One dish in the massive spread said to bring especially good luck: lentils. Round and shaped like a coin, they’re a symbol of prosperity, and are often served with pork sausage.
Fish, symbolic of fertility, long life and bounty (plus the color silver represents fortune), is a popular New Year’s Eve dish in many cultures, and especially so for those of Scandinavian, German and Polish descent. Pickled herring, a small oily fish, is often served at New Year’s Eve smorgasbords.
Parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio savor slow-cooked pork and sauerkraut on New Year’s Day. The dish is said to bring good luck and progress because pigs are known to root forward, or move ahead, while sauerkraut is made with cabbage, which is tied to symbolic riches and prosperity and a long life thanks to its long strands.
The Germanic tradition was brought to America by the Pennsylvania Dutch.
German Americans who aren’t eating pork and sauerkraut on Jan. 1 are probably enjoying a special New Year’s pretzel instead. The German good-luck symbol, which some say dates back to the early 20th century in Sandusky, Ohio, is sweeter than savory, topped with a glaze rather than salt and often served at breakfast or brunch.
