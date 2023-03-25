More than 115 students from nearly a dozen area high schools spent Wednesday hammering, sawing, measuring and driving heavy equipment simulators at the Foothills High Education Center. It was all part of the “Construction Rodeo,” an annual event held by Western Piedmont Community College to promote skilled trades among area students.

“This is the fifth one we’ve had,” said Michael Daniels, dean of applied technologies for WPCC. “I think we had about 75 students last year, we’re right at about 115 students this year.”

Students represented schools from McDowell, Caldwell, Catawba and Alexander counties as well as all four traditional Burke County high schools and Hallyburton Academy.

During the event, students rotated through stations, participated in skills challenges and met representatives from business and industry sponsors. In addition to sponsoring prizes, Daniels said many of the business and industry representatives were looking for future talent.

“Every one of these industry partners is looking for you people like these,” he said. “All of these young people have an opportunity to make a connection with somebody for employment.”

Daniels also said the event has added several more heavy equipment simulators for students to try out this year.

“We’ve got our simulator trailer for heavy equipment, the Caterpillar simulator trailer and then we’ve got the Be Pro Be Proud trailer that has six to eight simulators,” he said.

At the end of the day, a litany of prizes from power saws, drills, tool belts and just about every imaginable construction-related item awaited the students that excelled at the skills challenges. Daniels’ said this year’s prize inventory was nearly four times as big as last year’s.

“We had so many gifts this year, we had to change the way we’re going to give them out,” he said. “We’ve got probably about 60 prizes.”

He said he believes the top prize is valued at close to $1,000.

“This came from DeWalt, this is a nice four-tool lithium battery combo along with, I don’t even have one of these myself, a compound miter saw,” he said.

Daniels also said every single student would walk away from the event with a new tool belt and tools.

"Every student, we sent them a T-shirt ahead of time, they’re going to get a tool belt and tools, at the very minimum, they’ll get that,” he said.

Burke County Public Schools students represented their schools well, with four Burke County students earning outstanding performance recognition and Cayden Hefelfinger of East Burke High School winning fifth place overall. BCPS Career and Technical Education Director Casey Rogers said events like this are a key part of the district promoting education in the trades.

“There are so many different paths now,” he said. “It’s all about opportunity and for us to show our kids in school to know there’s more pathways than four-year college.”

Daniels said skilled trades education is critical right now due to what he calls “the gray tsunami.”

“A lot of people in the trades have gray hair like I do and they’re approaching retirement,” he said. “There’s not enough young people in the pipeline to fill those jobs so for young people who want to do this there is going to be great, great opportunity.”

Daniels also pointed out that careers in the trades are unlikely to face future outsourcing because each community needs skilled tradespeople to do the work locally. He said the focus of the event is to increase the number of young people in that pipeline to ensure that the community has enough workers in the skilled trades in the future.

“The focus of this event is to keep young people engaged and excited about the trade,” he said. “Hopefully they’ll connect with some of these industry partners to go into the trades.”

Daniels said next year, the event will be held at the new Regional Skilled Trades Solutions Center at WPCC. Construction on the 16,000-square-foot, $7 million-plus facility is expected to be completed later this year.