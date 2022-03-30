Western Piedmont Community College open house to return to in-person event

Western Piedmont Community College will host an open house Thursday, April 7.

The event, called Pioneer Preview, will return to an in-person event on the school’s main campus after being held as a drive-thru event for the past two years.

Director of Marketing David Biddix said the event is free and open to the public with no advanced registration required.

“You do not have to register to attend,” he said. “Basically, you just come to the main campus on Burkemont Avenue and there will be signs directing you.”

Pioneer Preview will feature a campus tour and a variety of information sessions to familiarize perspective students and their families with the college. In addition to touring campus facilities, perspective students will have opportunities to meet with instructors and students in various degree and certificate programs, learn about the application process and receive information about financial aid.

“You don’t have to go deep into debt to go to college,” Biddix said. “The thing I would tell anybody is, don’t let money stop you from going to school because we will work to find options to help you attend class.”

Biddix said there are several “no-cost options” that pay tuition and help offset other costs of attending school for students who meet financial eligibility requirements. He said the key to receiving financial aid is filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. All students should fill out the form, even if they don’t think they will qualify for assistance.

“You just never know what’s out there that we’re able to provide,” he said. “If you want to go to school, we’ll help you find a way to do it.”

Biddix said that in addition to the informational sessions, there also will be door prizes and drawings for scholarships. Each high school junior and senior who attends the event will receive a free T-shirt, but he added that the event is not just for high school students.

“It’s free and open to anyone in the community who would like to learn about the programs we offer,” he said. “There’s a lot of options, and we’d love to have the opportunity to learn about what we can do for you.”

Pioneer Preview also will be held in conjunction with the school’s sixth annual Advanced Manufacturing Day. Putting the two events together will help showcase the school’s focus on technical education, skilled trades and career readiness, Biddix said.

“Manufacturing and industry are very different from the perceptions of it, even 10 to 15 years ago,” he said. “It is a modern, well-paying career path, and it is open to folks who are willing to make the commitment to getting the skills where they can excel in industry.”

The Advanced Manufacturing Day will showcase community partnerships the college has built with local industries. It also will provide perspective students with opportunities to meet representatives from local industrial partners to learn about their operations and potential career opportunities.

“It’s here to give you an opportunity to learn, not only what programs we offer here at the college, but you can also find out the types of jobs you can get in the community with these organizations,” he said.

Biddix added that community partnerships between the college and local industry open up numerous options that did not exist in the past.

“You can start here, or you can go to work and complete your education at the same time,” he said. “There are also programs that industry offers that will help you afford college. There are options.”

Pioneer Preview will be held from 3-6 p.m. on the college’s campus at 1001 Burkemont Ave., Morganton.

For information about Pioneer Preview, college programs or the options available, visit wpcc.edu.

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com