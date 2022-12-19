Western Piedmont Foundation receives grant funds

The Robert P. Holding Foundation Inc. presented a $20,000 check to the Western Piedmont Foundation this month, Western Piedmont Community College announced Wednesday.

The grant supports its existing scholarship.

“The Robert P. Holding Foundation has a strong sense of respect and gratitude for the work of Western Piedmont Community College and the programs it offers to enhance the lives of the citizens of North Carolina,” said Hank Dunbar, senior vice president of philanthropic and charitable services at First Citizens Bank.

In 2021, the Robert P. Holding Foundation established an endowed scholarship with the Western Piedmont Foundation in the amount of $30,000. The fund assists students in meeting educational expenses incurred while pursuing their academic goals at Western Piedmont.

A minimum of one $500 scholarship can be awarded annually based on fund availability. To be eligible, applicants must complete the school’s scholarship application form and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and submit them to the Financial Aid Office by the applicable deadlines each year.

“This donation will allow us to provide more students with scholarship assistance and help minimize financial barriers,” Carrie Mull, Western Piedmont board president, said. “On behalf of our foundation board, I extend our gratitude to the Robert P. Holding Foundation for their generous support.”