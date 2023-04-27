HICKORY — Western Piedmont Symphony, the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, will present a spring concert with the Western Piedmont Symphony Youth Orchestras on Monday.

The performance will be held at 7 p.m. in the Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block, 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. Tickets are $5 each, and parking will be available at the south entrance and north lot of the SALT Block.

The Western Piedmont Symphony Youth Orchestras are composed of two ensembles: Debut Strings and the Youth Symphony.

Debut Strings, led by conductor Angela Allen, is a strings-only ensemble for young musicians who are new to playing in an ensemble setting. The Youth Symphony, led by conductor JaQuan Wiley, is a full orchestra of young musicians that meets weekly in the fall and spring to grow as musicians and learn to play as one group. Both ensembles rehearse weekly in the fall and spring seasons and present performances at the end of each semester.

WPSYO will hold auditions for the 2023-24 WPS Youth Orchestras (Debut Strings and Youth Symphony) on May 19 from 4-7 p.m. and May 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Community Rehearsal Room of the Western Piedmont Symphony, 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory.

Interested musicians must sign-up for an audition time slot. Sign-up details, audition requirements listed by ensemble and instrument, ensemble season schedule, tuition information and general materials are available at wpsymphony.org/youthorchestras. Scholarships are available.