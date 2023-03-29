Western Piedmont Community College will hold an early childhood education career fair Tuesday, April 4. The fair is open to anyone interested in pursuing a career in early childhood education — from high school students interested in the career path, to college students already pursuing a degree or certificate and adults already in the workforce contemplating a change of direction.

At the career fair, representatives from the WPCC Early Childhood Education program as well as WPCC Career Services and Student Services will be on hand to answer questions about attending college at WPCC in general and the early childhood program specifically.

The early childhood program at WPCC offers a degree track — an associate in applied sciences or a certificate in early childhood education. According to the program’s website, both tracks prepare students to work in a variety of settings including:

Child development and child care programs

Preschools

Public and private schools

Recreational centers

Head Start programs

School-age programs

The fair will also be staffed by representatives from local early childhood programs and centers including:

Burke County Public Schools

Morganton Day School

FIPP—Family, Infant, Preschool Program

Giggles and Grins

Creative Beginnings

First Baptist Morganton Child Development Center

Valdese First Baptist Child Development Center

Blue Ride Community Action Head Start

Enola Group

Teacher’s Pet

Smart Start

Child Care Connections

Catawba Valley YMCA

Representatives from Appalachian State University and Western Carolina University will also be at the career fair. There will also be food and door prizes for those attending the fair. The Early Childhood Education career fair will take place on Tuesday, April 4 from 3-5 p.m. in the lower level of Hildebrand Hall on the WPCC main campus. Anyone interested in learning more about pursuing a career in Early Childhood Education is encouraged to attend.