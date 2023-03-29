Western Piedmont Community College will hold an early childhood education career fair Tuesday, April 4. The fair is open to anyone interested in pursuing a career in early childhood education — from high school students interested in the career path, to college students already pursuing a degree or certificate and adults already in the workforce contemplating a change of direction.
At the career fair, representatives from the WPCC Early Childhood Education program as well as WPCC Career Services and Student Services will be on hand to answer questions about attending college at WPCC in general and the early childhood program specifically.
The early childhood program at WPCC offers a degree track — an associate in applied sciences or a certificate in early childhood education. According to the program’s website, both tracks prepare students to work in a variety of settings including:
People are also reading…
- Child development and child care programs
- Preschools
- Public and private schools
- Recreational centers
- Head Start programs
- School-age programs
The fair will also be staffed by representatives from local early childhood programs and centers including:
- Burke County Public Schools
- Morganton Day School
- FIPP—Family, Infant, Preschool Program
- Giggles and Grins
- Creative Beginnings
- First Baptist Morganton Child Development Center
- Valdese First Baptist Child Development Center
- Blue Ride Community Action Head Start
- Enola Group
- Teacher’s Pet
- Smart Start
- Child Care Connections
- Catawba Valley YMCA
Representatives from Appalachian State University and Western Carolina University will also be at the career fair. There will also be food and door prizes for those attending the fair. The Early Childhood Education career fair will take place on Tuesday, April 4 from 3-5 p.m. in the lower level of Hildebrand Hall on the WPCC main campus. Anyone interested in learning more about pursuing a career in Early Childhood Education is encouraged to attend.