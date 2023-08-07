Calling all cinema enthusiasts! Western Piedmont Community College will host the upcoming Golden Hour Film Festival set for Saturday, Aug. 12. This spectacular showcase invites film lovers from all around to come out and enjoy a diverse selection of cinematic art from a variety of genres and all at no cost.

The festival kicks off in grand style with the premiere of the film “Dead or Alive” written, produced and created by the immensely talented teens from our local film camp. This much-anticipated premiere promises to be a testament to the impressive talent and creativity of our young filmmakers.

The one-day festival will include two exhilarating blocks of short films, promising a thrilling showcase of the creativity and talent of both emerging and established filmmakers. From thought-provoking stories to laugh out loud comedy, there’s something to cater to every film enthusiast’s taste.

“We’re thrilled to launch the festival with the premiere from our teen film camp. It not only showcases their amazing talents but also sets the pace for the rest of the fantastic line-up,” said Julie Church, founder of the GHFF. “Our film festival is a great platform to celebrate diversity and richness of cinema, while offering an opportunity for film lovers to come together.”

The festival concludes with an awards ceremony, honoring the day’s best films and filmmakers as selected by our panel of judges. It’s the perfect opportunity to mingle with industry personalities, discuss your favorite films, and help celebrate the talents of everyone.

The festival starts at 2 p.m. Prepare for an unforgettable day of movie magic. This year’s Golden Hour Film Festival at WPCC is an unmissable celebration of cinematic creativity and our vibrant local community.

For more information on the festival schedule, visit www.thegoldenhourfilms.com.