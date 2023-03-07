It is a common scene — Mr. Bennett is lying in a hospital after some routine testing when a CNA enters the room to take his vitals.

This scene, however, is not playing out in hospital or medical facility but at the Foothills Higher Education Center in Morganton. And Mr. Bennett isn’t even human, but a manikin.

Manikins are training simulators that simulate real-life situations nursing students might one day encounter. They are one of the many training tools the Western Piedmont Community College Nursing Program uses to make sure its graduates are ready for the challenges the field will throw at them in the future.

According to Beverly Berry, dean of health and human services for WPCC, the training simulators mimic actual medical conditions in a controlled environment. The simulators can mimic heartbeats, blood pressure, body temperature changes and more. Some of them even sweat.

“Pediatric Hal is one of the most advanced simulators we have,” said Ladonya Edwards, simulation lab coordinator. “He is anatomically correct … he has bowel sounds, heart sounds, lung sounds, pupil reflexes and he can speak.”

There is even one that can simulate childbirth.

In addition to the simulation lab, the nursing program offers a wealth of knowledge, experience and expertise to its students. And Berry said the results speak for themselves.

“Our job placement, 100%, we’ve had that for several years,” she said. “Our nursing program has around a 93% pass rate on the NCLEX, that’s very good.”

Graduates of the program earn an Associate Degree and eligibility to take the NCLEX. Passing that test makes them a registered nurse and opens up the job opportunities and competitive pay Berry said draws many students into the field.

“North Carolina data shows that around $51,000 per year is the low end, $72,000 is the median and $95,000 is the upper end for RNs,” she said. “There is a great earning potential, well above a livable wage.”

Berry said WPCC’s research shows the average Registered Nurse in Burke County makes around $28 per hour. She said one reason the pay is so good right now is the need has never been greater.

“For North Carolina, we have projected between 2021 and 2031, there will be 203,200 projected openings for registered nurses,” Berry said. “Even though there is 100% placement, there is still a great need for students to go into nursing.”

Cindy Davies, WPCC vice president of academic affairs and workforce development, believes the need will only increase in the near future.

“With the baby boomers retiring right now, over the next 10-20 years, they are going to need more care,” Davies said. “So there is a big need for healthcare workers right now, nursing in particular.”

While WPCC nursing program graduates have no difficulty finding a job, the program is challenging. Berry said there are pre-requisites students must meet before being accepted and the course work is rigorous.

“There is a test called the TEAS (Test of Essential Academic Skills) which predicts success in the program,” Berry said. “(Prospective students) also have to have some science courses, usually a biology or, preferably, at least one semester of anatomy or physiology.”

She said students also are required to have their CNA-1.

“Students need to know if this is really for them,” she said.

The college doesn’t leave students to their own devices, however. Instead, WPCC offers several programs to help prospective students prepare for the program from prep classes for the TEAS to a partnership with Burke County Public Schools.

The partnership, Career and College Promise, allows prospective nursing students to dually enroll and begin the program while still in high school.

“(They) can get a lot of those general education courses out of the way and be more ready to start the nursing program directly out of high school,” Berry said.

The extra help does not end when a student is accepted either.

“When students apply here, they’ll be matched with a nursing faculty advisor that helps them to plan the best options,” Berry said.

Portions of the training also can double as opportunities for students to network with potential future employers. Berry said nursing students participate in clinical experience in hospitals and clinics in and around Burke County while they are in the program. Beyond providing students with valuable real-world experience, these clinicals also are a great way to make connections and land a job while still completing their training.

“They’re writing their resume when they’re in clinic,” she said. “Students get exposure to multiple clinical settings and, often, they can get their foot in the door.”

One thing today’s nursing students won’t have to grapple with, though, is waiting lists.

“In the past, there were often waiting lists for some of these programs,” Davies said. “People might be thinking it’s hard to get in … but, as far as competing against a lot of other people, we’re just not seeing the same numbers as before COVID.”

Berry said the program can accept up to 65 students each year, and that limit is only in place because of the number of students who typically apply.

“If we need to go to more than 65, we would,” said Berry. “We’d look to hire more faculty and expand that number if we got the interest.”

She said the need is so great, WPCC and its industry partners like UNC Health Blue Ridge and Broughton Hospital will do what they need to do to train as many nurses as possible if the programs starts seeing more interest.

“We recognize that we have a responsibility to the community,” said Davies. “We’re all going to need good healthcare and we are working very closely with our workforce partners … trying to get as many people who have that passion connected as possible.”