Wet weekend in store thanks to Delta

Burke County again will feel some effects of the second-most active Atlantic hurricane season on record when Hurricane Delta’s remnants bring rain to the area this weekend and early next week.

Delta is the 26th tropical or subtropical storm of the season, which includes 25 named storms, nine hurricanes and three major hurricanes — Laura, Teddy and Delta, each of which have reached Category 4 status. Delta had dropped to a Category 2 storm by Thursday but was strengthening as it approached the U.S.

“As Delta makes landfall (Friday) and moves to the northeast, it will help to pump moisture into our region,” said Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster with Foothills Action Network. “With the storm going to our west, the foothills will have a pronounced south and southeast flow at the surface and aloft. That should result in upslope flow by early Saturday. The heaviest precipitation will fall late Saturday night through a good part of Sunday.

“Rainfall amounts will be in the 1- to 3-inch range through Monday, with the highest in the favored upslope areas like Jonas Ridge. A front will move all the moisture out at some point Monday.”

Burke also has received notable rain amounts from the remnants of Laura, Category 2 Hurricane Sally and Tropical Storm Beta this season.