Wet weekend in store thanks to Delta

Burke County again will feel some effects of the second-most active Atlantic hurricane season on record when Hurricane Delta’s remnants bring rain to the area this weekend and early next week.
Delta is the 26th tropical or subtropical storm of the season, which includes 25 named storms, nine hurricanes and three major hurricanes — Laura, Teddy and Delta, each of which have reached Category 4 status. Delta had dropped to a Category 2 storm by Thursday but was strengthening as it approached the U.S.
“As Delta makes landfall (Friday) and moves to the northeast, it will help to pump moisture into our region,” said Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster with Foothills Action Network. “With the storm going to our west, the foothills will have a pronounced south and southeast flow at the surface and aloft. That should result in upslope flow by early Saturday. The heaviest precipitation will fall late Saturday night through a good part of Sunday.
“Rainfall amounts will be in the 1- to 3-inch range through Monday, with the highest in the favored upslope areas like Jonas Ridge. A front will move all the moisture out at some point Monday.”
Burke also has received notable rain amounts from the remnants of Laura, Category 2 Hurricane Sally and Tropical Storm Beta this season.
With Delta, the National Weather Service forecasts a 40% chance of rain Friday night, including a slight chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a chance of showers, mainly after 10 p.m. The weather service projects new rainfall totals of less than one-tenth of an inch.
On Saturday, there is a 70% chance of rain. Showers are likely, mainly after 10 a.m. Showers are again likely Saturday night, with a 70% chance.
Sunday’s weather service forecast calls for a 70% chance of rain, with showers likely and a thunderstorm possible. Sunday night carries a 60% chance of rain, with showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m.
Rain chances will continue Monday, with a 40% chance of showers. Monday night has a 30% chance of showers before 1 a.m. Tuesday’s forecast has a 30% chance of rain showers.
Foothills Action Network’s forecast is similar to that of the weather service, calling for a 20% chance of rain Friday, 70% Saturday and Sunday, 40% Monday and 20% on Tuesday.
Broader forecast
The weather service also has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Friday through Wednesday associated with the storm system for an area that includes greater Burke County, the Burke mountains, and adjacent Avery, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell and Rutherford counties. The outlook covers the Piedmont, western N.C., upstate South Carolina and northeast Georgia.
“Prolonged rainfall is possible across the forecast area Saturday into Monday in association with the remnants of tropical cyclone Delta,” the outlook said. “Periods of heavier rainfall could also occur across northeast Georgia, the North Carolina Blue Ridge and the northern Upstate, possibly leading to localized flooding conditions.”
According to seasonal statistics, 2020’s high level of activity places it behind only 2005 for seasons on record. The 2005 season had 31 total storms — 27 named storms, a record 15 hurricanes and a record seven major hurricanes (Category 4 Dennis, Category 5 Emily, Category 5 Katrina, Category 3 Maria, Category 5 Rita, Category 5 Wilma and Category 3 Beta).
The 2005 season accounted for $171.75 billion in damage, making it the second-costliest tropical season (not adjusted for inflation) behind 2017’s $294.92 billion. The 2017 season included 18 systems — 17 named storms, 10 hurricanes and six major hurricanes (Category 4 Harvey, Category 5 Irma, Category 4 Jose, Category 3 Lee, Category 5 Maria and Category 3 Ophelia).
So far, the 2020 season has done more than $26.37 billion worth of damage.
For a complete forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov. For more information from Foothills Action Network, visit foothillsweathernetwork.com.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
