What does it mean to be a neighbor?

Adam Scott, our neighbor, grew up in New Jersey, where he attended the evangelical Plymouth Brethren Church, “a Christian tradition that is very missional and conservative,” he said. Some of his theology has since changed. He and his wife, Tracy, have joined the Union Anglican Church, “a new Anglican church plant in Morganton that seeks to welcome both conservative and liberal members.
“Instead of finding our alliances in political categories,” Adam said, “we are seeking alliances in the story of God. (The faith) is global, and whites a minority. Sexual ethics is not at the center.” What appeals to Adam about the Anglican tradition is “the centrality of Scriptures, sacraments, spirit and service.”
“We’ve been given much — resources and opportunities,” he says. “We can’t help but want to serve and give.”
Though some of his opinions have changed, he explained that many of the disagreements are “nonessential.” The reality of grace, though, “is essential” to both traditions, he said. So is generosity, which he believes comes from gratitude for the unearned grace. His father, a director of a rescue mission, and his mother, a baker of brownies for neighbors, both “held their hands wide open for neighbors.”
As he and I sat on their porch, Adam explained the genesis of a Bible study he taught in their backyard last summer. He and Tracy provided eggs, sausage and coffee for a breakfast and attendees added a variety of offerings to the table.
“It has been a hope of mine for a long time to see neighboring happen in an intentional way,” he said, then paused as a boy from two houses away arrived at the porch with questions for Adam.
Later that morning, the boy and his father were driving with Adam and his son, Ezra, to pick up boys Adam works with in his job as recreational director at Southmountain Children and Family Services. They planned to bike on the trails nearby.
After answering the boy’s questions, Adam returned to answering mine: “I wanted to gather around Scriptures with neighbors” to learn to “love one another as we see God loving us. We’re motivated by the Christian story.
“If the Christian story is the real story of reality, we have been given grace beyond deserving,” he said. “We see the gospel taking hold in two ways: proclamation and embodiment, patterned after the incaution of Jesus.”
He also explained the SHALOM sign beneath their mail box on the porch: “Shalom means far more than a ceasefire, but a flourishing of all creatures. Restoration has to start at home with (our) nearest neighbors and frequent contacts.”
Tracy, his wife, comes from Iowa. They met at Emmaus Bible College in Dubuque. She is a family service therapist working as he does at SCFS, where the couple originally served as foster parents in a group home.
“It was a really cool experience,” she said, “but you’ve kind of got to give up your life 24/7.” Though they continued foster parenting for a year and a half after the birth of their first child, when she became pregnant with her second, she realized she couldn’t do it anymore.
“We loved Southmountain and wanted to stay. Adam proposed his current role.”
Both have master’s degrees, but Adam returned to school for his associate degree.
“Adoption and Foster care is always on our hearts,” she said.
She taught at Western Piedmont Community College for awhile and then took time off after their third child was born. She is glad to be back at SCFS in a different role.
She said she really likes “to be part of a team, getting different perspectives, not flying solo.” She’s taken families she works with on Adam’s ropes courses, lets people set their own goals. “Some just learn to put on a harness,” she admitted.
While parenting in the group home, they had a community with friends and occasional gatherings but not as much interaction as they envisioned.
“Ever since we moved into this neighborhood,” Tracy said, “we had the idea of being connected with neighbors.”
They started a tradition of block parties every four months, putting signs on their lawn to invite everyone. They welcomed children who came without parents and encouraged racial diversity.
Tracy especially enjoyed the “collaborative” nature. People worked together setting up, getting games and fire pits to work, bringing food and drinks to share. She wasn’t selfish about the hostess role and was willing — even eager — to share that joy.
She also meets with five other women in her backyard at 6:15 a.m. once a week for prayer and connecting.
“We meet in the rain and in the cold, make coffee, keep showing up,” she said.
She said she is excited about their Anglican church with a “style of worship that resonates with us and finding God in a different way through that tradition.”
As for the neighborhood Bible study, Tracy enjoyed hearing other’s takes on the Scriptures and loved the different perspectives. And no matter the perspectives or political parties there seemed to be consensus about caring for and respecting one’s neighbor.
Adam and Tracy are not the only people on my street and in my community who are great neighbors and work together in emergencies, who play Four Square in the street with neighborhood kids, who take people to the doctor, bring food to caretakers, and join forces and money to take down a dangerous tree.