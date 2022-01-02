What does it mean to be a neighbor?

Adam Scott, our neighbor, grew up in New Jersey, where he attended the evangelical Plymouth Brethren Church, “a Christian tradition that is very missional and conservative,” he said. Some of his theology has since changed. He and his wife, Tracy, have joined the Union Anglican Church, “a new Anglican church plant in Morganton that seeks to welcome both conservative and liberal members.

“Instead of finding our alliances in political categories,” Adam said, “we are seeking alliances in the story of God. (The faith) is global, and whites a minority. Sexual ethics is not at the center.” What appeals to Adam about the Anglican tradition is “the centrality of Scriptures, sacraments, spirit and service.”

“We’ve been given much — resources and opportunities,” he says. “We can’t help but want to serve and give.”

Though some of his opinions have changed, he explained that many of the disagreements are “nonessential.” The reality of grace, though, “is essential” to both traditions, he said. So is generosity, which he believes comes from gratitude for the unearned grace. His father, a director of a rescue mission, and his mother, a baker of brownies for neighbors, both “held their hands wide open for neighbors.”