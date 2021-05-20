What does 'no kill' mean

The ”no kill” slogan can give people a false sense of security when it comes to animal shelters. The term “no kill” does not mean that every animal who enters an animal shelter will be adopted. Shelters or rescues who have been able to find live outcomes for 90% of the animals that come into their care are considered “no kill.” If you think about it, it makes total sense that there is no way a shelter or rescue group can be 100% no kill. Many animals that come into our care that are sick and suffering. Often, the kindest thing we can do is to assist in their death, in a peaceful and pain-free way.

This national movement for shelters to reach “no kill” is truly amazing, but it is also causing an increase in animals being surrendered by their owners.

As a shelter employee, the first question I am asked by someone needing to surrender their pet is “are you a no-kill shelter?” Which sparks the response, “statistically, yes, but just because we may have reached a no-kill status, does not mean that we do not have to euthanize animals.” This has been a question that has always bothered me. It seems that when someone hears that a shelter is “no kill,” they believe they are giving their pet to a pet paradise, with unlimited resources, and that their pet will be treated to its own trainer, veterinarian and personal adoption assistant.