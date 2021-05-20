What does 'no kill' mean

The ”no kill” slogan can give people a false sense of security when it comes to animal shelters. The term “no kill” does not mean that every animal who enters an animal shelter will be adopted. Shelters or rescues who have been able to find live outcomes for 90% of the animals that come into their care are considered “no kill.” If you think about it, it makes total sense that there is no way a shelter or rescue group can be 100% no kill. Many animals that come into our care that are sick and suffering. Often, the kindest thing we can do is to assist in their death, in a peaceful and pain-free way.
This national movement for shelters to reach “no kill” is truly amazing, but it is also causing an increase in animals being surrendered by their owners.
As a shelter employee, the first question I am asked by someone needing to surrender their pet is “are you a no-kill shelter?” Which sparks the response, “statistically, yes, but just because we may have reached a no-kill status, does not mean that we do not have to euthanize animals.” This has been a question that has always bothered me. It seems that when someone hears that a shelter is “no kill,” they believe they are giving their pet to a pet paradise, with unlimited resources, and that their pet will be treated to its own trainer, veterinarian and personal adoption assistant.
The truth is, that this is not what it is going to be like for your pet. Shelters are notoriously understaffed and under-resourced. Your pet will be housed in a kennel or cage for 23.5 hours a day, sometimes with other animals they are not familiar with. They may be given a toy that has most of its stuffing because it has been used by many other pets. There will be constant hustle and bustle that may cause anxiety. The staff does the best they can to make sure that the animals are well cared for, but they are also overwhelmed with other important tasks.
Most animals do not thrive in a shelter environment. They may spend their day hiding. They will growl out of fear. Some are so terrified that they will bite and snap when approached. Others stop eating and drop weight which causes a whole new set of problems to be addressed.
If that animal does not come around, sometimes euthanasia is elected as the only way to relieve the total fear that animal experiences. It is a kinder gesture to relieve that animal’s suffering than to confine them in an environment in which they are clearly miserable.
Shelter staff will do their best to adopt your dog or cat out. But they do not know them as well as you. The last place you should surrender your pet to is the shelter. You are the best advocate for your pet, and you are better suited to find them their next family.
If you know you are moving and cannot take your pet with you, please search early for your pet’s new home. Make sure your pet is current on vaccines and is spayed or neutered to help reduce unwanted litters and the spread of disease. Work on training and socializing your pet to new situations. If the pet is having a behavioral issue, please reach out to your veterinarian or a local trainer. Shelters do not have the time and resources to work with animals with behavioral problems which can lead to them being unadoptable.
If you must move and cannot bring your pet, consider fostering your pet through the shelter until the shelter staff can help you find a new family or until you can retrieve the pet yourself.
Burke County Animal Services operates by managed intake in which stray animals and animals that are sick, ill, or injured are a priority. Pets that need to be surrendered are accepted only if space is available. You will likely be given a future date for intake. Please use that time to try to rehome your pet on your own. For a list of resources, please reach out to Burke County Animal Services.
Kaitlin Settlemyre, RVT is director of Burke County Animal Services.