What is most important in our lives?

All of us have days that things don't fall into place -- you can't decide what to do or what or who you want to be mad at that day.
I evade this dilemma when I can by writing something to hopefully create a smile and not be too jumbled.
Many of us have optimistic outlooks on life and if not, then consider that the words of Shirley MacLaine from the movie “Steel Magnolias”: “I'm not crazy. I've just been in a bad mood for 40 years” may apply to you. My indecision is now decided, so here is my discombobulated story:
Many of us have come to realize what is truly important in our lives. Some of us miss concerts, movies and eating out. Yet others miss health clubs, hair salons and barber shops. Then there are those that miss their jobs. Or perhaps not everyone, since the unemployment payments are supplemented.
I feel what I miss the most is people: church family, long distance family and friends. I miss music. I miss singing with others and nights out on the town. I miss hugging! I have always been an enthusiastic hugger, so the virtual hugs are not satisfying. I miss my massage therapist!
I never went to many concerts, but now that I can't, I wish I could.
I did go to a lot of movies and cannot wait until I can again. I like the idea of drive in theatres being revitalized. Burke County had two that I recall, High Peak in Drexel and Skyline near where Ingles Market is now. The Skyline had a playground for the kids to play before the movie began.
I recently found some old 45 RPM records, and my immediate thought was their current value. Then I wondered how many times my parents played this particular record. Or that one? Some looked well-worn and others looked almost pristine. I knew the well worn ones had more value to my parents, but the one in excellent shape had more monetary value today. One 45 record I found was produced by Elvis Record Company and the artist was Jimmy Witter and the Shadows. The songs are "If You Love My Woman” and the flip side is “AAAAAHHH!" It is in great shape, so it apparently was not my parents’ kind of music.
I found a 33 RPM album by Andy Williams, "Moon River" with lyrics such as: "Oh, dream maker, you heartbreaker, I'm crossing you in style someday."
I have a cassette collection of Walt Disney tunes that can wile away the hours while making you smile, including tunes like, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” “Lavender Blue” and “There’s a Great Beautiful Tomorrow.”
So as I decide what to write today, I sometimes choose not to click on the news that pops up on my phone. It hurts to see the world hurting.
"In these unprecedented times in our ever changing world, love your family, love your neighbor, love your enemy. Live every day like it's your last and don't let uncertainty and anger control you." - Quote from the heart of my youngest son, Brad.
When the times drag you down, then look at the sunrise, watch the sunset or listen to the ocean waves, then you realize that tomorrow can and will be a better day. And soon ... one filled with hugs!
Debra Leigh Cloer is a lifelong resident of the Oak Hill community, a member of the Morganton Writer’s Group and hopes everyone stays safe. Email: dilclo1111@gmail.com
