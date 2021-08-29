What is that? Where is that? - Burke County Notebook

As we travel through the years of our lives, we have the opportunity to witness things that make us wonder or may amaze or surprise us. Many of these things are unforgettable. In the times before simple cameras and cellphones, our chances of preserving interesting visuals for posterity often slipped by, memorable only in our minds.

When I see a gorgeous sunset, cloud formation or some other sights of nature’s or man’s ingenuity and creativity, I must photograph it.

From my first Brownie camera at age 7 to an Instamatic 126, then to the newest “modern” 35 millimeter, I snapped, developed, sorted and saved the prints. I have more than one box of loose 4-inch by 6-inch photos, as well as many in the envelope from the developer. I even have a large box of my father’s black and white negatives from my childhood and plan on downloading an app that will scan them into positives.

I have albums for each of my kids and grandchildren. I have one for extended family and one labeled, “Four Wheels and Four Feet.” I opened a packet of developed photos and found that most of the roll was double-exposed, and I had my grandmother Leigh and some friends in my front yard at the same time when they were never there at the same time. I was “taken aback” by the sight before I realized what caused it.