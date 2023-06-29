Two rather famous (Perhaps one might be considered infamous!) generals served in the Union army during the American Civil War. Both were West Point Military Academy graduates — Ulysses Grant and George Custer. But their similarity stops there.

Grant had a great deal of military field experience in war as well as a natural sense of tactics. Though he often was required to make difficult even momentous decisions quickly, he was known to maintain an open ear to his advisors who were free to express their opinions and, possibly just as important, he had a reputation of being a “soldier’s general” (He valued their lives and sacrifice as opposed to presuming their losses as mere statistics.).

While most every student of American history knows that Grant received the surrendering Robert E. Lee’s sabre at Appomattox, few people are aware that for the occasion he wore a muddy private’s uniform with his general’s insignias sewn on the shoulders. He was at heart a humble man, who knew leadership by setting an example and valued those under his command because he knew from experience the life of one who works.

At Appomattox, he came not as a swaggering conqueror, but as a worker ready to get on with the reunifying of the nation.

Custer, who happened to have been promoted to Brigadier General on today’s date of June 29 in 1866, graduated at the bottom of his cadet class, and refused advice from his subordinates because he “always knew best.” His uniform was black velveteen adorned with gold braid from his elbows to the sleeves’ cuffs along with a gold feather in his hat band. One newspaper columnist described him as having “the personality of a childish upstart.”

But, as the saying goes, “The proof is in the pudding!” And the real difference between the two men was more than sufficiently displayed between Appomattox and Little Big Horn.

This distinction evokes many estimates in my mind of the failures of faith and spirituality throughout the history of mankind. From small, clapboard churches in unknown rustic environs to the greatest architectural wonders with steeples reaching hundreds of feet into the clouds one can always find plenty of living examples of those who purpose is to put their own selves on exhibition and, over against them, are those who purpose to love, forgive, understand and manifest grace in their living.

The journalist Tony Snow wrote back in 2005 of such a transformation in his own life of a sharpening of his perspective of life that he saw as a “mystical power.” He had just received news of a cancer diagnosis that would eventually end in his death. But he wrote how he had begun to appreciate the little things in life as well as the people around him. “You feel the gravitational pull of faith...you receive a field of vision about the power of hope. And you realize there are things worse than illness, for instance, soullessness.”

That word soullessness describes so well the vain religiosity of the lifestyles which prophets of the Old Testament railed against with, “Do justice, love mercy and walk humbly with your God.” It echoes the many statements of Jesus teaching His listeners then and us now, “Be on guard against all kinds of greed; life does not consist of the abundance of possessions.”

Personally I like the wisdom of the 93-year-old layman on a work Saturday at their little rural church. Along with the much younger men of the congregation, he labored with saws and shovels until when one of them protested that at his advanced age he ought to sit in the shade.

Replied the senior, “Son, in this life there are only two choices for every man. You can either rust out or you can wear out. One of these days I’m going to stand before my maker and have to give an account of myself. When I do, I’s rather be standing there in these here overalls, brogans and work gloves so He’ll know I wore out!”

Custer came so that everyone could admire him.

Grant came to work.

What is your spiritual choice?