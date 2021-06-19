What Juneteenth means to Morganton residents

The Burke County Branch of the NAACP on Saturday partnered with the city of Morganton’s Human Relations Commission and the Burke Arts Council to celebrate Juneteenth at CoMMA. Juneteenth, now a federally recognized holiday, is the anniversary of the day 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation was made, and was the first time slaves in Galveston, Texas, found out they were free. The News Herald asked some attendees Saturday what Juneteenth meant to them.