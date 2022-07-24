What? Not another new neighbor! - Burke County Notebook

My husband and I missed Jane after she moved from her home across the street, missed her thoughtfulness and kindness, and her dog Cassie, a favorite indeed.

One evening, seeing the new owner in what we still called Jane’s yard, we stopped to introduce ourselves. Carrie Stauber had come from Los Angeles, though with her easygoing friendliness, she hardly seemed like my preconceived idea of a Californian. And how had she heard about Morganton?

First, she’d moved to Asheville, gotten a job with the census that sent her to Morganton for training. She loved the town and walking in it. So one evening, I texted to see if she wanted to walk.

My usual walking friends, including my husband, often point out things I’ve failed to notice: an owl high in a tree, “plosh” on the path to avoid, a weird pattern of contrails across the sky, a new model of some vehicle or other.

Carrie’s comments were of a different order. Morganton Public Library was “gorgeous,” the History Museum, “intriguing.” She delighted in the labyrinth at Grace Episcopal Church and the church itself.

“So many beautiful buildings!” she said.

She admired the bookstores, candy and ice cream shops, outdoor restaurant seating, even the cemetery. She asked what was inside the amazing old courthouse.

I didn’t know.

“Do you ever worry that too many people will find out about Morganton and move here?” she asked.

I never had.

She grew up in Bozeman, Montana. In second grade, she tried out for the role of a witch in a Halloween school play and got it. Her parents were shocked; Carrie had always been “so shy,” and suddenly wanted to be an actress. She later drew pictures of Broadway marquees with her own name in lights.

As a teenager, she joined bands as a singer. One of her bands took itself “very seriously,” and they all moved to Seattle. Later, she went back to California to study acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

Over the years, she got stage roles and minor TV roles. She takes full responsibility for derailing what she had going due to struggles with addiction. She didn’t act for a couple of decades. Now, she’s been sober for 17 years. And here in Morganton, she hopes to “act again.”

She doesn’t want to be a famous movie star.

“I’m not crazy,” she said.

But she still loves the experience of being someone else on stage.

Recently, she got a “very small” part in a feature for Hulu. She doesn’t want to go in details, though. It might not pan out. In the acting world, parts often get cut.

“My dreams have not come to fruition,” she said, “but acting is still my heart’s desire.”

When our 16-year-old granddaughter, Lucy, came to Morganton to visit, I told her about Carrie.

“What?” said Lucy. “Jane moved? Nobody asked me. I really liked Jane … and Cassie!”

“We miss her, too, but she lives close and we can still visit her. And you’ll like Carrie. She sang as singer in several bands.”

“Why didn’t you tell me Jane moved?” Lucy asked.

“Carrie reminded me about the Friday downtown concerts,” I said. “Tonight’s music is Motown. Do you know what that is?”

“Not really.”

I warned her it was music from a long-time ago.

“Oh, that’s okay. Me and Rosie [her cousin] like old-fashioned music,” Lucy said ungrammatically but more cheerfully. She opened her phone, played a couple of Motown songs on YouTube. “Yeah, I want to go.”

As we got ready to leave, I wondered if Carrie would be insulted if I invited her so late. I texted with an apology.

“I’d love to,” she texted back.

As the three of us walked toward town, Lucy and Carrie asked each other polite questions.

The crowd was bigger than I’d anticipated — people sitting and standing everywhere — but I saw no one familiar. How weird. I knew no one, not even an acquaintance.

The four performers of the Legacy Motown Revue with their six-piece horn band stepped on stage, and in my listening delight, I forgot how uncomfortable I was with all these strangers.

Lucy liked their outfits, which I hadn’t noticed. And Carrie appreciated that it was all “so wholesome. All those kids down there, the community coming out. It reminds me of Montana.”

Wholesome? Did Carrie appreciate the old-fashioned as Lucy did?

Well, we did have better songs in the old days, I thought, better words, clearer tunes, more sensible songs.

Without warning, the words, “Who put the bop in the bop she bop she bop” jumped into my mind, followed by sexual lyrics from another song of my youth. Perhaps I’d been remembering the old days through rose-colored glasses.

Interesting the way rose-colored glasses distorted the past by making it better than it was while present-day blinders made the familiar almost invisible.

“Let’s go down front,” Lucy said.

I was not walking down in front of everyone.

As Lucy headed off alone, I scanned the crowd again, then back to Lucy who was taking pictures. More people were dancing.

Hey, Meredith Kendrick! I knew her from church, shared meals, and occasional walks. Meredith, who is deaf and losing her vision, finds pennies on the sidewalk that I miss entirely. Meredith loves to take and pose for photos with friends, old and new.

“Do you mind if we go down front?” I asked Carrie.

As we got closer, other dancers came into focus: Anita, a food deliverer with the Catholic church; Rebecca, a Mission Morganton volunteer; familiar Greenway walkers; and hordes of strangers.

I pulled out my phone and took photos.

On our way back, Lucy and Carrie talked about Carrie’s tiny houses in Marion that she rents out for Airbnbs, then veered into the more personal.

“I like Carrie,” Lucy announced once we were home. “How come you didn’t tell me about her sooner?”