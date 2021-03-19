Wheels turning on search for next superintendent

No later than Aug. 1: The new superintendent takes office.

Application

The application for the position must be completed in full by typing, must be received by April 21, may be mailed or emailed (with faxes not accepted), and may attach a resume, though the resume may not be used in lieu of filling out any sections of the application.

Applicants also are asked to include a writing sample stating why they desire the position and expressing some of their educational philosophy, long-range goals and outstanding accomplishments. Alternatively, the applicant may submit a published article regarding K-12 education. Applicants are asked to not submit lengthy attachments or examples of presentations or accomplishments with their application.

If there is insufficient space for any of the applicant’s answers, they can attach a sheet of paper with their name on it and indicate which items they are continuing.

The application notes that at a later date, applicants may be required to execute a release form for a background check and produce a credit report from one of the three major credit reporting agencies.