Wheels turning on search for next superintendent

The wheels are turning on the search for Burke County Public Schools’ next superintendent after the Burke County Board of Education reviewed and amended a series of documents to get the process started in earnest at Monday night’s regular meeting at Morganton’s Olive Hill Resource Center.
The superintendent role is being vacated by Larry Putnam, who has held the position for about a decade. He is taking a new job at Hickory’s Catawba Valley Community College as executive vice president, which he will begin May 1. His last day on the BCPS job is undetermined.
Included Monday was a search timeline, over which presides a July 1 deadline to fill the spot.
The search, in which the board is receiving assistance from attorney Chris Campbell and the Asheville-based Campbell Shatley law firm, is set to abide by the following schedule:
By today: Campbell Shatley drafts an application and advertisement with assistance from BCPS Central Office staff and Campbell. The school board’s designees approve the application and advertisement. The position is posted for free by the N.C. School Boards Association and the N.C. Association for School Administrators, as well as optional paid advertising through Education Week (30 days for a minimum of $495) and the American Association of School Administrators (30 days for a minimum of $560).
April 13: A first community forum is held at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Draughn High School. There, the school board hears comments and suggestions from eastern stakeholders on the superintendent search. Comments also are accepted electronically via email for those unable to attend.
April 15: A second community forum is held at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Patton High School to hear from stakeholders in the western end of the county, again in person and electronically.
April 21: Application deadline and survey deadline.
April 22: Applications and survey results are hand-delivered to the school board.
April 27: At a special called meeting, the school board reviews applications and identifies semifinalists, with no more than six recommended. After selection of semifinalists, Campbell Shatley conducts reference checks, criminal background checks and newspaper and media searches.
May 8: Reference checks, criminal background checks and newspaper and media search results are hand-delivered to the school board.
May 12: The school board meets and selects three or four finalists for interviews.
May and June: The school board conducts final interviews, the selection process, contract negotiations and the designation of official start date for new superintendent.
No later than Aug. 1: The new superintendent takes office.
Application
The application for the position must be completed in full by typing, must be received by April 21, may be mailed or emailed (with faxes not accepted), and may attach a resume, though the resume may not be used in lieu of filling out any sections of the application.
Applicants also are asked to include a writing sample stating why they desire the position and expressing some of their educational philosophy, long-range goals and outstanding accomplishments. Alternatively, the applicant may submit a published article regarding K-12 education. Applicants are asked to not submit lengthy attachments or examples of presentations or accomplishments with their application.
If there is insufficient space for any of the applicant’s answers, they can attach a sheet of paper with their name on it and indicate which items they are continuing.
The application notes that at a later date, applicants may be required to execute a release form for a background check and produce a credit report from one of the three major credit reporting agencies.
Applicants must currently hold or be eligible for a valid N.C. superintendent’s certificate or have at least a bachelor’s degree from a regionally accredited college or university and possess five years of leadership or managerial experience deemed relevant by the school board.
Sections to fill out on the application include personal data, educational history, current employment data, previous employment history, community involvement, professional activities, references, major career accomplishments and additional information.
Campbell said that Jackson County Public Schools recently used the same application process and received 22 applicants, a number the attorney described as good. Campbell also noted that the firm will not do any “headhunting” to seek out applicants or any elimination of candidates, leaving those decisions entirely to the board.
Advertisement
The advertisement the school board will use to attract applicants for its superintendent position delineates some of the expectations and responsibilities of the position.
The ad says that prior experience in school administration is preferred, but a doctoral degree is not required. The new superintendent will be required to live in Burke County.
Additionally, the ad says candidates are expected to demonstrate strong abilities in instructional and administrative leadership; partnering with community members, school personnel and government officials; public relations; administration and organization; long- and short-term planning; fiscal management; human resources management and staff development; facility management; and community involvement.
The survey is designed to give the school board “macro” information, according to a presentation by Campbell on Monday night. The sample can be quite large, accomplished by sending a link to every BCPS employee and parent and posting it in a prominent place on the school’s website, which also is slated to include a superintendent search page.
“It’s a 30,000-foot look at what folks feel are the most important characteristics of a new superintendent,” Campbell said, noting that of the many potential characteristics that will be included on the survey, four or five tend to rise to the top to represent what people want.
“The survey has been tried and true,” he said.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.