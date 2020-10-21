When COVID changes voting habits

As for voting, she said, “I want to have a say. If you don’t vote you don’t have a say. I vote for the person I think is right and for the things I like in my life. I also think everybody else should have a say.” Betty added that she had loved the atmosphere that first day of voting.

“I did, too,” I agreed. “It was wonderful.”

Shirley Bridges-Owen is White, a military wife and now widow, who relocated from one place to the next until moving to Morganton in 1989. She did not remember exactly when she started voting, but probably the year she voted for Jimmy Carter. “I really liked him. He did the best he could to find peace in the world,” she said.

A graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne College and the University of Florida graduate program, she’d worked as a pediatric nurse in Virginia, Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania and California and later as an instructor at Western Piedmont Community College in Morganton. Outspoken about who she was voting for this year and why, she was protesting what she’d seen happening to immigrant children and to people of color. Due to her work as a pediatric nurse, she was passionately concerned about the effects of separating children from their parents.