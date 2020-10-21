When COVID changes voting habits

Though I’ve long known about early voting, I’ve always insisted on voting on Election Day. Even when I worked at the polls and was encouraged to vote early, I never chose to do so.
But this year I got up early Oct. 15, left the house in the dark, and drove to the senior center parking lot, where I saw a smattering of cars, but no line. I stayed in my car until a man ambled toward the door and I assumed he was getting in line.
I followed the painted-on-the-sidewalk footprints to the side door bearing a small sign to “Vote Here.” I was first.
A minute or so later, another woman walked up to join me, who introduced herself as Betty. Another woman arrived, Shirley. Both wore masks and carefully stood 6 feet apart. Someone stepped in behind Shirley, perhaps the ambling man.
“Isn’t this great?” I commented. “We’re at the front of the line, and it’s only 6:45 a.m.”
“Over an hour before the polls open,” Betty added.
I did a double take. I’d assumed voting began the same time as on Election Day. But Betty had read the newspaper before she came. And she’d still been in the parking lot since 6 a.m.
When I wondered if I should go home for a while - Betty said she’d done that once and the line tripled by the time she returned.
So I stayed, but wished aloud that I’d eaten breakfast first.
“I ate mine in the car,” Betty said. “A bologna sandwich.”
Bologna? For breakfast? I couldn’t imagine anyone liked bologna, particularly so early. But Shirley liked bologna, too. “Fried,” she added.
More people pulled into the parking lot, the line stretched farther, the sky lightened. Betty, Shirley and I talked about our children and grandchildren. We agreed it was heartening to see so many coming to vote, people of different races, faces, ages and sizes, people who rushed and people who hobbled to line. This election, people of all opinions seemed to care. I remembered Election Days when the major problem for us poll workers was too much dead time with no voters.
“I think the line’s all the way to the end of the parking lot,” Betty said.
“I’m grateful you thought I should stay,” I told her.
When the door opened at 8 a.m., I was surprised it was already time. Later, I phoned both women.
Betty Conley Largent, who is Black, has lived in Morganton all 72 years of her life and has voted, she said, “ever since I was old enough.” When she told me where she lived, I remembered going once to her house many years ago to let her know about a city council meeting concerning the addition of sidewalks to her end of the street. She and her husband, Doc Largent who has since died, both attended the meeting I had. The end of her street still has no sidewalks.
As for voting, she said, “I want to have a say. If you don’t vote you don’t have a say. I vote for the person I think is right and for the things I like in my life. I also think everybody else should have a say.” Betty added that she had loved the atmosphere that first day of voting.
“I did, too,” I agreed. “It was wonderful.”
Shirley Bridges-Owen is White, a military wife and now widow, who relocated from one place to the next until moving to Morganton in 1989. She did not remember exactly when she started voting, but probably the year she voted for Jimmy Carter. “I really liked him. He did the best he could to find peace in the world,” she said.
A graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne College and the University of Florida graduate program, she’d worked as a pediatric nurse in Virginia, Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania and California and later as an instructor at Western Piedmont Community College in Morganton. Outspoken about who she was voting for this year and why, she was protesting what she’d seen happening to immigrant children and to people of color. Due to her work as a pediatric nurse, she was passionately concerned about the effects of separating children from their parents.
Yet she was grateful for voters of all parties and thoroughly enjoyed, she said, “so much enthusiasm that day. People were feeling very, very strongly about this election. I had no idea and did not care who was Republican or Democrat or independent. It just felt positive. We did not have patrolling and guards with guns or people jumping out at you…It was calm.”
After I’d gone inside to vote, she saw a man behind her, holding a place in line. As the line began to move, a woman with stooped posture and tense facial features walked very slowly toward him. “I don’t know if I can make it,” the woman was overheard to say. When the poll worker just inside the door to the voting area heard a request for a chair, he brought one right out.
“It touched me that he was willing to do that,” Shirley said. “and it really touched me that a woman in so much pain had come out to vote.”
What a great observation, I thought. And what a fitting end to my education about the Right Day to Vote!
Maggie McKinney is a member of Morganton Writers Group.
