Where the wild things are - Burke County Notebook

The blue birds multiplied this summer. Since cold weather hit, I’ve seen them revisiting their houses. Perhaps they want to spend cold days there.

We managed to keep our murder of five crows intact this summer. Every evening, I threw the day’s kitchen scraps out at the woods’ edge. It was never long before my trusty black winged garbage disposals came to have their daily meal.

Sadly, a few weeks ago, I saw a hawk clinging to the back of one of my crows. The next day, the crow murder was down by one. That loss has not deterred the rest of the family. They have continued to visit on a daily basis.

Our mammal community has also made changes in the last six months. We used to see only small rabbits and squirrels at the cement watering bowl I placed on the ground for them.