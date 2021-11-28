Where the wild things are - Burke County Notebook

If I had a chance, I could tell the author of “Where the Wild Things Are,” Maurice Sendak, where the wild things are in my neck of the woods.
Late last winter and early spring, our yard was often filled with robins. I could easily count 50 at a time. As summer came along, our robins disappeared, probably to migrate northward. The absence of the robins represents only one of the changes that has occurred in our backyard wildlife sanctuary in the last six months.
We took down our large feeder and replaced it with a second tube feeder. The tube feeders kept the smaller songbirds (chickadees, titmice, nuthatches, purple finches, house finches, and sparrows) satisfied all summer. They have stayed during the colder weather of November and will probably stay all winter.
Since the cardinals and mourning doves couldn’t eat at the small feeders, I went out each day and poured two cups of feed for them onto lighter spots of the grass. They soon realized where their new feeding area was. I began to spy a cardinal sitting on our window sill about mid-morning, stretching his neck to look at me, cocking his head to the side and lifting his crest high, all with the intention of telling me I had not fed them yet.
One day I counted 17 cardinals, eight mourning doves and (no, not a partridge) a squirrel eating the seeds all at the same time. The saying, “birds of a feather flock together,” proved to be accurate, but failed to say anything about mammals and communal gatherings. Our fauna community doesn’t follow rules.
The blue birds multiplied this summer. Since cold weather hit, I’ve seen them revisiting their houses. Perhaps they want to spend cold days there.
We managed to keep our murder of five crows intact this summer. Every evening, I threw the day’s kitchen scraps out at the woods’ edge. It was never long before my trusty black winged garbage disposals came to have their daily meal.
Sadly, a few weeks ago, I saw a hawk clinging to the back of one of my crows. The next day, the crow murder was down by one. That loss has not deterred the rest of the family. They have continued to visit on a daily basis.
Our mammal community has also made changes in the last six months. We used to see only small rabbits and squirrels at the cement watering bowl I placed on the ground for them.
However, we’ve had new visitors appear on our carport for the last three months. One night, before I went out to let the cats in and bring in their food, I looked out to see a large skunk gliding across the carport. He was quite beautiful, with one long wide white stripe running from his nose to the tip of his tail. With one finger to my lips, I motioned for my husband, Dean, to come to the door. I flipped the light switch to get a better view. The skunk wasn’t disturbed. He was probably used to the motion detector light. He went to the cat food, ate it, drank some water and went on his way.
I began to check after dark to see if we had a visitor. We did, almost every night. Once, it was an opossum who also didn’t run away when I turned on the light.
Another night, a smaller skunk visited. She had two white stripes streaming down her back. She turned toward me as I flipped the light on and showed an unusual face which was solid black from just below her eyes to the tip of her mouth and nose. Scary! I tried to take a picture through the window, but the glare interfered. I thought briefly of stepping out to get a shot, but I remembered who I was dealing with and reconsidered.
We’ve seen raccoons eat, drink and wash their paws in the cat’s water. They don’t seem to be afraid either, but often saunter away a moment after recognizing our presence.
A stray cat, maybe a neighborhood cat, visits about dusk and runs when he finds us watching. He often looks up at me a few seconds before he bolts. My heart goes out to him, but I can’t take in another cat while I’m trying to make our backyard a bird sanctuary. I’ve read more birds are killed by cats than by any other means. My two old cats have retired from hunting and have become bird watchers instead.
My husband has complained, and rightfully so, that we are feeding too many creatures. Remembering to bring in the cat food and water at night and installing the motion detector light has helped to reduce animal traffic a little.