Whittemore, Kincaid merge insurance agencies

MARION — Debbie Whittemore and Jeff Kincaid Insurance Group have merged into one Marion location to create an insurance center with more than 100 years of combined experience.

Jeff Kincaid started his insurance career in Hickory in 1990 and has obtained many prestigious Nationwide Insurance awards, including multiple Champion awards. His ability to adapt to the many changes in the industry, as well as his vision as a business owner, have allowed him to add locations in Morganton, Shelby, Forest City and Marion, in addition to his corporate office in Hickory. He prides himself on putting the customer first in all interactions and creating a happy healthy workplace for his employees.

Whittemore, a longtime resident of Marion, started working as a Nationwide agent in 1994. In 1998, she became the successor of her father’s agency, the Jack Randolph Agency, which started in 1962. During her 22 years as a Nationwide agent, she has won multiple awards, including Champion and Auto Council awards.