Whittemore, Kincaid merge insurance agencies

MARION — Debbie Whittemore and Jeff Kincaid Insurance Group have merged into one Marion location to create an insurance center with more than 100 years of combined experience.
Jeff Kincaid started his insurance career in Hickory in 1990 and has obtained many prestigious Nationwide Insurance awards, including multiple Champion awards. His ability to adapt to the many changes in the industry, as well as his vision as a business owner, have allowed him to add locations in Morganton, Shelby, Forest City and Marion, in addition to his corporate office in Hickory. He prides himself on putting the customer first in all interactions and creating a happy healthy workplace for his employees.
Whittemore, a longtime resident of Marion, started working as a Nationwide agent in 1994. In 1998, she became the successor of her father’s agency, the Jack Randolph Agency, which started in 1962. During her 22 years as a Nationwide agent, she has won multiple awards, including Champion and Auto Council awards.
Whittemore is the mother of three children and a very active member of the First Baptist Church of Marion. She has served many years as chairman of the Youth Committee there, as well as a member of the Personnel/Finance Committee. She also enjoys playing hand bells in the Adult Handbell Choir. Whittemore always has enjoyed helping her community. In the past, she served on the Personnel/Finance Committee for Hospice of McDowell County and currently helps by delivering meals to families in need.
Their newly remodeled office is located at 163 S. Main St. in downtown Marion. This is the longtime location of the Walt Bagwell Agency. Earlier this year, Jeff Kincaid Insurance Group merged with Walt Bagwell Agency and now welcomes the Whittemore Agency. The existing staff from all locations will remain the same.
“I am excited about the union with the Walt Bagwell Agency and Jeff Kincaid Insurance Group,” Whittemore said. “This merger allows us to increase our staff to better serve our customers and at the same time introduce new and exciting companies to meet their needs. I’ve known Jeff for many years professionally and find his customer service centered philosophy to be the perfect fit.
“Walt and I have known each other since elementary school, as well as being the two local Nationwide agents. I’m grateful to my many loyal customers throughout the years and look forward to providing an even better experience for them through this merger.”
In addition to Nationwide, the agency will also offer Travelers, Auto-Owners, National General, Safeco and many more insurance companies. The agency will offer a full line of insurance products, including auto, home, life, business and farm insurance.
An announcement regarding a grand opening celebration will come soon.