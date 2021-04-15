Why do we need transport?

When I read the article about Natasha Kush, founder of The Shelter Dog Transport Alliance in The News Herald (Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021), I wanted to know Why? Why is transport of pets from the south to the north necessary? Why is the south glutted with cats and dogs while there is a shortage in the north?
Kush says it is a matter of Legislation/Education/Attitude/Spay-Neuter. Others agree.
Legislation: Heavy Spay/Neuter laws are enforced in northern states. Shelter employees in the south must ask, "Will I have enough room today?" They constantly juggle for space to meet the demand. Kush says, "It's not a shelter problem. It is a community problem. It is a failure of ownership responsibility. How do you hold owners accountable?"
Education: Pat Murphy in Washington, D.C. transports cats and dogs in DC, Maryland, and Virginia. Murphy believes there are too many stray cats and dogs in the south due to education and attitude. Living in Burke County as a child Murphy recalls, "Most pets could roam free and were never spayed or neutered. Children loved having puppies and kittens, but after a while they were given away and the same cycle would start again. If people had hunting dogs, once they were not considered useful, they were turned loose and would breed with dogs either tied to a doghouse or running loose. We get many hound dogs from the southern states."
Attitude: Another dog transporter concurs: "In the south the attitude is 'my rights, my guns, my dogs’. If a person does not want a dog anymore, they can dump it, drown it, or shoot it, without consequences. I see dogs tied up for their entire lives and no one ever does anything about it."
In the north, animals are not just property but part of the family. This difference in attitude is demonstrated by a family in New Hampshire who recently adopted two kittens. The daughter wanted a kitten, so they looked in nearby shelters and on social media but could not find one. Relatives in North Carolina said there was an overabundance of cats here. Online, they found Moo and Boo, a bonded pair of kittens in Morganton, and filled out the application. When asked in a phone interview what would be the circumstances in which she would give up her pets, the mother said, "We wouldn't. Our pets are part of our family."
Cats are even less valued than dogs in this part of the country. According to Kush, shelters in North Carolina kill five times more cats than dogs. Some cat advocates in our area are doing something about it. They have formed partnerships with rescue groups and shelters in the north to take cats.
Pam, a member of an area cat chat group, has been rescuing and transporting animals up north for over six years. "Transporting is expensive for all parties involved," she says. "Gas costs range from $300 to $450, plus food, hotel, van rental, tolls, carriers and crates."
Lori in Connecticut has been rescuing animals for several years too. She says, "Often a pet has a designated home before leaving on transport, meaning adopters have been pre-approved and are waiting for the arrival of their new family member. Adoption fees are higher because people value their pets. Adoption fees range from $150 for senior pets to $500 for puppies to $350 for kittens.”
Spay-Neuter: To enforce spay/neuter laws, communities must offer low-cost to no-cost spay/neuter. After all, you cannot force people who live in poverty to pay to fix their pets when they can hardly afford to feed themselves.
Services offered by Last Chance Animal Rescue in Washington, DC, Virginia and Maryland are practically unheard of in the south. Last Chance operates a high volume, low-cost spay/neuter clinic for cats, dogs, and rabbits. They take cats and dogs from more than 50 high kill shelters in 12 states and partner with more than 30 PetSmart and Petco stores in the region to find them homes.
Other NC counties have a multitude of low cost spay neuter options. Guess how many Burke County has since Fido Fixers moved out? Zero, unless you go through a local rescue group. This is unacceptable.
We know what we need to do. It is past time to act to save animals lives in Burke County. Transport helps but is a temporary solution. We must legislate, educate and spay/neuter.