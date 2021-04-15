Why do we need transport?

Attitude: Another dog transporter concurs: "In the south the attitude is 'my rights, my guns, my dogs’. If a person does not want a dog anymore, they can dump it, drown it, or shoot it, without consequences. I see dogs tied up for their entire lives and no one ever does anything about it."

In the north, animals are not just property but part of the family. This difference in attitude is demonstrated by a family in New Hampshire who recently adopted two kittens. The daughter wanted a kitten, so they looked in nearby shelters and on social media but could not find one. Relatives in North Carolina said there was an overabundance of cats here. Online, they found Moo and Boo, a bonded pair of kittens in Morganton, and filled out the application. When asked in a phone interview what would be the circumstances in which she would give up her pets, the mother said, "We wouldn't. Our pets are part of our family."

Cats are even less valued than dogs in this part of the country. According to Kush, shelters in North Carolina kill five times more cats than dogs. Some cat advocates in our area are doing something about it. They have formed partnerships with rescue groups and shelters in the north to take cats.