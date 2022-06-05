Why don’t we talk, instead, about the all the things we have found? - Burke County Notebook

Though I’ve always lost things with some regularity, when I was young, I didn’t stress much. Lost things turned up eventually; and if not, I learned to live without them.

These days, though, things seem to be disappearing at a faster rate. Phones and keys, of course, but also necessary diabetic paraphernalia. Worse, at my age every lost item is a big deal. Maybe people will think my mind is going. And maybe they’ll be right.

Recently I lost my glucometer, my favorite one that doesn’t require finger sticks and blood. My husband is good at finding things, but I didn’t want his help since he tends to ask tiresome questions or give helpful advice about how to keep up with possessions. Anyway, I remembered checking my blood sugar right before exercising in the family room and hadn’t left the house since. I knew that glucometer was somewhere nearby. And I couldn’t be losing my mind, because I remembered that last blood sugar reading clearly (167). I threw myself into a solitary but VERY thorough search: couch cushions, waste baskets, the works. After about 30 minutes of activity far more intense than my senior-citizen exercising, I was exhausted. But where was that glucometer? I called my husband and, as humbly as humanly possible, asked for his help. He joined me in the family room, where I’d last seen the glucometer. He got right to work asking me questions, so I slipped out toward the living room. I heard him in the family room throwing out the very cushions I’d thrown out and put back more than once. Good luck with that, I thought.

I plopped down into a recliner, exhausted. As I did, something metallic hit me, something tucked neatly on my very person. That glucometer! I came back to life. When I finally quit laughing, I told my husband, then wrote an email and shared the story with friends.

I got the loveliest emails in response.

One friend wrote that my story was almost as good as the story of another friend, who realized her phone was missing while driving back from Raleigh. She called her husband to tell him. He didn’t answer. While leaving him a message, something clicked in her brain. She looked at her hand and saw her phone. “The worst thing was,” she admitted, “I’d already left that message.”

Another friend, one still young enough to be gainfully employed and far too young to be losing her mind, wrote about the time she’d been running late and had to stop at a convenience store.

“I dashed into a store,” she wrote, “made a quick purchase, and back in the car couldn’t find my phone. Its wallet case held my driver’s license, credit card, everything. I ran back in the store, sure I had left it on the counter, hoping the clerk behind the Plexiglass would remember me and just hand it over. She didn’t, looked blank. I blurted out that it HAD to be there. It wasn’t in my pockets. It wasn’t in the car. The clerk listened, then pointed toward my armpit, where I had it clamped so tight I couldn’t feel it, until she asked, “What’s that? Is that it?”

Every time I re-read her story, I laughed again.

I wasn’t laughing, however, one Sunday at church. Luckily I was there quite early, and maybe no one would see me as I stood at a table in the fellowship hall frantically throwing things out of my purse.

In walked our long-time friends, Ted and Holly Restell, who immediately asked what was wrong. I hated to admit I had lost my keys, but they’re both kind. I confessed.

They offered to help. While Holly searched the women’s restroom, Ted told a story to lift my spirits. He’d lost his keys recently, he said, and after a lengthy search, discovered them in plain sight on the kitchen counter.

“It’s hard to get old,” he added sympathetically.

Not exactly what I wanted to hear, but still funny. I didn’t find it quite as funny that the friend who found my keys that morning couldn’t find me, so gave them to my husband instead.

Later that week, while walking up to teach my English as a Second Language class, I decided to write my next column about losing things. But how could I make sure people knew I wasn’t losing my mind? And what would I do for a photo? I certainly didn’t want my photo next to a story about losing things.

A brilliant idea flashed into my mind. My ESL students are young. Their minds are good. I’d ask them if they’d ever lost anything and then ask if I could take their photo.

Besides, we needed to work on the present-perfect tense, I thought, pleased about catching two fish with one worm. Before class, I wrote on the board: “Have you ever lost anything?”

When the first student, Maria Elena, walked in the classroom, she looked at the board, read the question out loud, and laughed: “All the time!” she said.

At first, the students hesitated to talk about things they had lost. After I told a story, though, everyone got into the spirit of the subject. They told stories of losing phones, keys, makeup, socks, homework, earring (never more than one at a time), an important airplane flight (not the ticket, the entire flight) — and money.

They shared empathy (mostly in English), especially about the money, and a lot of camaraderie in that wonderful universal language, laughter.

They agreed to let me take their photo.

Best of all, before our grammar review, Maria Elena said, “I don’t feel so alone anymore.”

I didn’t either. And, for a moment or two, at least, I didn’t feel so old.

Maggie McKinney is a member of Morganton Writers Group.