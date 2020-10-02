WIC COVID-19 flexibilities extended

RALEIGH — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended essential flexibilities for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children to ensure participants continue to receive the food and health support they need throughout the COVID-19 national public health emergency.

Extending these waivers allows nutritionally at-risk mothers, babies and children to use their benefits in a safe manner and enables the WIC program to operate based on local conditions throughout the pandemic.

WIC remains open to serve eligible families, with some modifications in how services are provided in response to COVID-19. USDA’s The WIC waivers allow for:

» Participants to be approved for WIC without being physically present in a local office

» Remote issuance of benefits to any participant

» Flexibility in food package requirements, including milk, yogurt and whole wheat or whole grain bread