Widows find hope at Valentine’s celebration

HICKORY – A widow’s loss led to a special gathering to lift up women experiencing grief.

“When Jane Sims’ husband passed away last fall, she felt a tremendous sense of loss,” said Michelle Shuler, communications manager for Carolina Caring. “But during his funeral in November, it was as if he had sent an angel to lead her toward other widows who are feeling isolated and alone.”

Shuler said Sims, who works at the Ridgeview Recreation Center in Hickory, asked her supervisor, Todder Clark, about hosting a Valentine’s Day luncheon for other women who have lost their spouses.

Clark loved the idea, so Sims proceeded with plans. Speakers for the event included Pastor Peggy Geter of St. John Holiness International Church No. 1 and Annette Walker, grief counselor for Carolina Caring, whom Sims met when her late husband entered the organization’s Hospice House before his death. Since then, Walker has been a supportive help to Sims along her grief journey.

“Jane wanted to make the day extra special and bring hope and healing to all those who attended, so she put together widow survival kits and gave each widow a white rose,” Shuler said.