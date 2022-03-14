Wild turkey season set to open

RALEIGH — Wild turkey hunting season opens April 2 in North Carolina.

The youth season is April 2-8, and the statewide season is April 9 to May 7. Hunters are limited to two turkeys for the season, only one of which may be taken during the youth season.

The 2021 season proved to be another remarkable one for turkey hunting, with a total reported harvest of 21,974 birds, Chris Kreh, assistant chief of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Wildlife Management Division, said. It was the second highest reported harvest on record — only slightly below the all-time record set in 2020.

Kreh confirmed that state’s wild turkey population remains robust despite last year’s increase in hunting pressure and harvest.

“Our agency has safeguards in place to ensure that overharvest does not occur,” he said. “Five weeks of hunting is conservative compared to most states, and hunters must comply with a two-bird limit and may only take male or bearded birds.”

Kreh added that the timing of the state’s harvest season is strategic.