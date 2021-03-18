Wild turkey season set to open

Last week, the agency published a gobbling chronology report summarizing the findings of a four-year-study that tracked wild turkey gobbling activity across the state. The data confirmed high levels of gobbling activity throughout April and May, which likely leads to high levels of hunter satisfaction.

The youth season is open to anyone under the age of 18, and hunters age 16 and 17 must have hunting licenses. Those under 16 are exempt from license requirements provided they are accompanied by a licensed adult who is at least 18 years of age. Youth who have licenses or a hunter education card may hunt without adult supervision. All hunters are must report their turkey harvest on a Big Game Harvest Report Card.

Hunting licenses can be purchased on the agency’s website, and hunter education courses are available across the state and online. All in-person courses require participants to follow COVID-19 safety precautions.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity, such as poaching or baiting may be eligible to receive a reward (up to $1,000) by reporting information that leads to a conviction to the Turn-In-Poachers program. For information on eligible violations and to learn how to submit a tip, visit ncwildlife.org/wildtip.

For information about turkey hunting, including hunter safety and where to hunt, visit ncwildlife.org.