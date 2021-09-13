Wilderness EMS Externship celebrates 10th anniversary with expansion

“(It’s) really remote and really very similar to the kind of things we talk about here as far as paramedics and physicians being tasked with taking care of patients for a long time or very far away from traditional, hospital-based medical care,” Hawkins said.

They’ll also link up with the U.S. Coast Guard and other rescue organizations along the coast, he said.

“What I love about it is giving more diversity of experience to the externs,” Hawkins said. “We were on the French Broad River, we were up at Grandfather Mountain where they just had a number of lightning strikes, we’ll be at the coast, we’re going to be training with DAN, we were out at Gorges State Park … I think any educator appreciates giving students the broadest possible amount of experiences so that wherever they take the skillsets they’re learning, they’ll find the closest match to what they’ll actually be doing.”

This year’s externship brought two medical students to Burke County.

Jay Zhang, a Cary native, is a student at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.