A wildfire that was reported Friday continues to burn in northern McDowell County.

The Dobson Knob No. 2 Fire was reported Friday evening and is burning in McDowell County on the north side of Dobson Knob near the North Cove community, north of Marion and west of the Linville Gorge Wilderness Area. The fire is estimated at 6 acres with no current containment as of Saturday evening. By reviewing lightning strike data, fire managers and local emergency managers were able to determine a lightning strike earlier in the day Friday as the likely ignition source, according to a news release from the National Fire Service.

On Friday night, firefighters arrived on scene to size up the fire and determine resources at risk. The fire is burning in a rocky, remote area that has a history of wildfires. Initial firefighting efforts focused on protecting private property and any nearby structures. As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the fire is burning on U.S. Forest Service lands and a small portion of private property. No structures are at immediate risk.

Firefighters are working today to scout and improve fire lines used in the Dobson Knob Fire in 2017 and the Bald Knob Fire in 2015. Due to humid conditions, limited fire growth is expected this weekend. However, winds generated by passing afternoon thunderstorms could change fire intensity. The fire area has a large amount of downed, dead trees that are fueling hot spots.

In order to protect public and firefighter safety, trail closures are in place for the Mountains to Sea Trail from the north fork of the Catawba River to Dobson Knob Road (FSRD #106) on the west side of Linville Gorge. Communities in the North Cove, Woodlawn, and Linville Falls communities may experience smoke. Smoke is expected to be heaviest overnight and in the morning as it settles in low lying areas. Travelers along U.S. 221 North should use caution.

Twenty-five firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service, North Carolina Forest Service, McDowell County Emergency Management, and the North Cove Volunteer Fire Department are responding, according to the news release.