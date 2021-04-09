Wildlife education center offers classes

PISGAH FOREST - The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education, managed by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, has released its April class schedule. The workshops will be hosted outside and led by wildlife commission staff. COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed at all times.
The class schedule is as follows:
- April 16: On the Water: Little River, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. - ages 12 and older
- April 19: Salamanders, 10 a.m. to noon - ages 4-8
- April 20: Women’s Introduction to Fly Fishing, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m - ages 12 and older
- April 22: Casting for Beginners, 9 a.m. to noon - ages 12 and older
- April 27: Introduction to Fly Fishing, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - ages 12 and older
- April 28: Tracking, 10 a.m. to noon - ages 8 and older
- April 28: Stream Investigations, 1-3 p.m. - ages 8 and older.
- April 29: On the Water: Davidson River, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. - ages 12 and older.
More classes will be added throughout the month and promoted on the center’s online program calendar and Facebook page. Pre-registration is required for all classes. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3mzCbPl or contact 828-877-4423.