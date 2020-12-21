Wind advisory issued for Burke through noon Tuesday

Burke County is covered in a wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service that runs through midday on Tuesday.

The advisory goes into effect at 6 p.m. on Monday and lasts through noon on Tuesday. It covers greater Burke County, along with Alexander County, greater Caldwell County, Henderson County, eastern McDowell County, the Polk County mountains, the Rutherford County mountains and Transylvania County in North Carolina.

Locally, the advisory includes such areas as Morganton, Valdese, Pleasant Grove, Dysartsville and Nebo, along with Lenoir, Sawmills and Granite Falls.

The National Weather Service says to expect winds of 15 to 25 mph, with a few wind gusts of up to 50 mph expected.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” the advisory reads. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.”

Tuesday’s National Weather Service forecast for Burke County calls for sunny skies with a high temperature near 53 degrees. Tuesday night’s forecast includes mostly clear conditions with a low around 29 and a calm wind.