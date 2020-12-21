Wind advisory issued for Burke through noon Tuesday

Burke County is covered in a wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service that runs through midday on Tuesday.
The advisory goes into effect at 6 p.m. on Monday and lasts through noon on Tuesday. It covers greater Burke County, along with Alexander County, greater Caldwell County, Henderson County, eastern McDowell County, the Polk County mountains, the Rutherford County mountains and Transylvania County in North Carolina.
Locally, the advisory includes such areas as Morganton, Valdese, Pleasant Grove, Dysartsville and Nebo, along with Lenoir, Sawmills and Granite Falls.
The National Weather Service says to expect winds of 15 to 25 mph, with a few wind gusts of up to 50 mph expected.
“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” the advisory reads. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.”
Tuesday’s National Weather Service forecast for Burke County calls for sunny skies with a high temperature near 53 degrees. Tuesday night’s forecast includes mostly clear conditions with a low around 29 and a calm wind.
Wednesday is forecast as mostly sunny with a high near 52 and a calm wind becoming a south wind around 6 mph in the afternoon. On Wednesday night, conditions are forecast as mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain showers at first, increasing to a 60% chance of rain showers, mainly after 3 a.m. The low will be around 39.
On Thursday, Christmas Eve, the National Weather Service calls for a 90% chance of rain showers. The high temperature will be 56. On Thursday night, the chance of rain showers is 40% before 2 a.m., then there is a 30% chance of snow showers from 2-3 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 26.
Friday’s Christmas Day forecast calls for sunny skies and a high near 38. Christmas night’s forecast carries mostly clear skies and a low around 20 degrees.
For the weekend, the National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies and a high of 44 on Saturday, mostly clear conditions with a low of 24 on Saturday night, and mostly sunny skies and a high near 46 on Sunday.
To get a complete forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
