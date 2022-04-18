Winery fundraiser to support hospice care

The Carolina Caring Foundation has organized a special event with beautiful views, fine wines and entertainment that people can enjoy while supporting local hospice care.

“Flights & Bites” is a five-wine flight pairing that will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at Silver Fork Winery at 5000 Patton Road in Morganton. The evening will include a winemaking discussion led by winery owner Jennifer Foulides. Guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres from Queens Catering while being entertained by Joseph Hasty and the Centerpiece Jazz Trio. A silent auction at the event will feature handmade crafts by local artisans.

“Our foundation has been trying to plan events that would be community-building fundraisers during COVID, which has proved to be challenging for nonprofits,” said Michelle Shuler, communications manager for Carolina Caring, a Newton-based hospice agency. “We wanted to create a fun, social event in Burke County that would be as COVID- friendly as possible. We chose Burke County since one of our foundation employees has lived there, it is in our service area and another foundation employee has a connection with the owners of Silver Fork Vineyard and Winery.”

That employee, Lorissa Vines, director of development, spoke with Foulides about hosting the event.

“Jennifer immediately shared her passion for our mission and was on board to help celebrate our partnerships in Burke County,” Shuler said. “She connected us with a Burke County caterer (Queen’s Catering) and suggested we showcase Burke County artists in our auction. She also recommended Joe Hasty and his Centerpiece Trio as a favorite local entertainer. He is thrilled to be accompanying us during the event.”

A wine flight pairing is a more complex experience than a wine tasting.

“A wine flight pairing is an opportunity to taste some delicious food paired perfectly with wines and learn how certain properties in wine work better when they are lined up next to certain dishes,” Shuler said. “The tasting menu is provided by Queens Catering in Morganton.”

Amid the wine flight offerings and entertainment, visitors will have an opportunity to bid on a variety of locally made crafts, including pottery, jewelry, woven fabrics, paintings, photography and other unique items. The foundation will post a link to the items online a few days before the event.

“Sponsors and paying guests will get the first opportunity to view the items and bid on them,” Shuler said.

Tickets for “Flights & Bites” are $75 per person and must be purchased by Tuesday, May 10, by visiting carolinacaring.org/flights. Funds raised will help to provide palliative care, hospice and bereavement services to Carolina Caring patients who otherwise would not have access to care.

She encouraged people to attend the fundraiser to enjoy great evening of wine, food, art and music with friends while helping to support the hospice agency’s mission.

“We also want Burke County to know that we value their community and the partnerships we have established through the years, (and) look forward to establishing new partners,” Shuler said. “Carolina Caring has been serving Burke County for many years with both palliative and hospice care. The care we are privileged to provide dramatically improves the quality of life for those with a serious illness. Not only would we like our community to be aware of the benefits of these services, but we would also like to make known that we provide these services for those who cannot afford them, through the work of our Carolina Caring Foundation and events like these. Carolina Caring believes that having the highest quality of life is something all people deserve, regardless of their ability to pay. For those attending this event, their support will go a long way in providing this care for those who are unable to pay for our services.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available as well. For more information, visit CarolinaCaring.org/flights or contact abeatty@carolinacaring.org.

Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.