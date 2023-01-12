'Winnie The Pooh' to hit the stage at CoMMA

The acclaimed, record-breaking run of “Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation,” created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller, will be arriving at CoMMA Performing Arts Center on Jan. 26.

The celebrated show for families of all ages will bring Pooh, Christopher Robin and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, Owl and Tigger to Morganton. Tickets for the performance range from $40 to 45 for adults and $35 for students (plus sales tax).

“The music, the spectacular life-size puppets and the charming performances are the perfect way to introduce (or re-introduce) audiences to live theater, and this is a must-see show for Winnie the Pooh fans of all ages,” Rockefeller said. “We are excited to bring the Hundred Acre Wood across the United States so that audiences of all ages can join us for this heartwarming production.”

In a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood, this fresh stage adaptation is told with impressive life-size puppetry, telling exciting new stories featuring characters that have played iconic roles in the lives of children for generations.

Accompanying the magical, modern narrative is an original score from Nate Edmondson, which features some of the songs written for the animated feature from The Sherman Brothers, including “Winnie the Pooh,” “The Blustery Day,” “The Wonderful Thing About Tigger’s,” “Whoop-De-Dooper Bounce” and A.A. Milne’s “The More It Snows.”

The creative team includes set design co-designed by Jack Golden and Joshua Warner, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, costume design by Lindsay McWilliams, original music and orchestrations by Nate Edmondson and puppets built by Rockefeller Productions with lead builder Matthew Lish.

Jonathan Rockefeller and Rockefeller Productions have received global acclaim for their adaptations of such iconic works as “Winnie the Pooh,” “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and “Paddington Bear.”

Rockefeller’s production of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show,” based on the books of renowned author-illustrator Eric Carle, tours in more than 12 countries. Its debut run in New York City, along with New York Times Critic’s Pick “Paddington Gets In a Jam,” both resulted in Drama Desk and Off-Broadway Alliance nominations.

Most recently, “Sesame Street The Musical” debuted off-Broadway, preceded by Disney’s “Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation” (produced in association with Disney Theatrical Productions) which is on its first national tour, and will open in the West End in London next year.

Other projects include the award-winning short film “10 Little Rubber Ducks,” written by preeminent author-illustrator Eric Carle, and the Christmas special “Paddington Saves Christmas” and Rockefeller Sports & Events division, which has “Pixar Putt” and the “Awesome LEGO Exhibition” playing across the country.

For information or to purchase tickets, call the CoMMA box office at 828-433-7469 or visit www.commaonline.org.