Winning teams announced in local STEM competition

The city of Morganton and Burke County Public Schools recently announced the winners of the fifth Morganton Arts Design and Engineering (MADE) competition.

The competition, held Friday, Oct. 21, was an all-day Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education challenge for Burke County middle and high school students. This year’s challenge was called the assembly line challenge.

During the presentation of the awards at the Nov. 7 Morganton City Council meeting, Paul Gantt of Burke County Public Schools told the council that the whole idea was to bridge the gap between the history of manufacturing in Burke County and its future.

“When all that left off, I feel like we lost some of those sparks of creativity and all of its manifestations,” Gantt said. “Through MADE, this gives us an opportunity to show students, once again, these things that made Morganton and Burke County what it was and then reintroduce those in a positive way.”

Gantt said the idea this year was to focus more on the process of making a product than on the finished product.

“This year’s challenge was just to make something,” he said. “So, this year we focused on building a product that was simple.”

During the competition, students had to create not only a product, but also the system to build it.

“They had to make the system that made the part onsite from scratch and on a very short timeframe,” Gannt said. “That higher level and order of thinking is what we need as citizens, and what our children need ...

“If we focus on the product or just teaching the skill for the product, there’s so much that we’re not teaching – the process of problem solving, the ability to think on your toes.”

At the end of the competition, the winning teams were named. Middle school prizes went to:

Liberty Middle School, first place

Heritage Middle School, second place

East Burke Middle School, third place

Winning high school teams were:

Patton High School – first place

NCSSM-Morganton – second place

Freedom High School – third place