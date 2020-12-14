Winter-inspired container gardens can dress up the landscape

Clear out your fall containers and make room for some winter greenery. These planters are sure to brighten those dreary winter days and add life to your landscape.

Transform weatherproof summer and fall containers for winter. Fiberglass, plastic, cement and wood will hold up to the cold, ice and snow. Don’t subject terra cotta and glazed pots to the harsh elements that can cause them to crack. Remove faded fall flowers and add a bit of potting mix to fill the container within two inches of the top. Or select a new weatherproof container and fill it with potting mix.

Consider your overall landscape design and other outdoor winter decorations when creating or purchasing a holiday planter. Place a couple of winter planters on your front steps or dress up your patio, deck or balcony and enjoy the view from the comfort of your home. Don’t overlook those hanging baskets. Fill them with winter greenery to elevate your winter containers to a fun new level.

Fresh-cut needled evergreens like spruce, white pine, fir and broadleaf evergreen boxwood and holly combine nicely to form the backbone of your container design. Make it easy by using spruce tips to create vertical interest in a container. You only need to set a few in the center of the pot to look like a pro. Surround these with graceful white pine boughs to anchor the arrangement to the container.