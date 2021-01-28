Wintry mix possible for Burke this weekend

The possibility of winter weather has crept back into the forecast for Burke County this weekend.

Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster with locally based Foothills Action Network, said an air mass of Arctic nature is the key component behind this weekend’s setup for potential snow and rain.

“A strong cold surface high will move into southeast Canada,” Crawley said. “The surface high will begin to extend its influence down the U.S. East Coast. This high will have some true Arctic air to work with. That air mass will be in place across the Carolinas by Saturday.

“Dew points will run in the upper single digits and teens, a true sign of the origin of the air mass. This air mass will be in place for the next feature to move out of the Plains states. The potential is there for some winter weather by late Saturday night and early Sunday.”

The National Weather Service forecasts the winter weather event to begin Saturday night with rain before 5 a.m., followed by rain and snow. The low temperature will be around 33 degrees and the chance for precipitation is 90%.