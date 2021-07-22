With delta variant looming, unvaxed county, city workers asked to wear masks

The COVID-19 delta variant has become the predominant one, now making up 83% of all U.S. cases of the virus.

The variant is a threat to those who remain unvaccinated against the virus, including firefighters, police and emergency services personnel.

Some local governments are taking the threat seriously after a fire department in the state recently saw some of its staff out sick due to the virus.

The Stanly News & Press reported on Monday that as many as 10 firefighters at the city of Albemarle have contracted COVID-19, with two of them being hospitalized. The city told the newspaper that nine are currently affected, according to the story.

On its Facebook page, the city of Albemarle posted Monday that it is doing all it can to combat the issue and is thankful there have been no new cases in the last few days. But it has had to get help from a neighboring department.

