With delta variant looming, unvaxed county, city workers asked to wear masks
COVID-19

The COVID-19 delta variant has become the predominant one, now making up 83% of all U.S. cases of the virus.

The White House says COVID-19 vaccinations are rising in states that have been hit hard by the rapidly spreading delta variant.

The variant is a threat to those who remain unvaccinated against the virus, including firefighters, police and emergency services personnel.

Some local governments are taking the threat seriously after a fire department in the state recently saw some of its staff out sick due to the virus.

The Stanly News & Press reported on Monday that as many as 10 firefighters at the city of Albemarle have contracted COVID-19, with two of them being hospitalized. The city told the newspaper that nine are currently affected, according to the story.

On its Facebook page, the city of Albemarle posted Monday that it is doing all it can to combat the issue and is thankful there have been no new cases in the last few days. But it has had to get help from a neighboring department.

“All three fire station locations continue to be staffed and provide services. We are taking precautions to keep the public and our staff safe as we provide emergency services,” the post said. “Just as we delivered staffing assistance recently to the Kannapolis Fire Department in their time of need, the Kannapolis Fire Department will be providing staffing relief to the Albemarle Fire Department. The Office of State Fire Marshal is also working with us to provide and coordinate assistance. This type of assistance has been given to fire departments across the state and we appreciate this tremendous and welcomed aid in our time of need.”

In a release this week, Burke County said in an effort to protect its employees and the public it is encouraging unvaccinated people to wear a face covering and/or stay 6 feet apart when in county buildings.

The county also is reminding its staff of requirements to minimize risk of exposure to unvaccinated employees. Some of those requirements include not working while sick with the virus or showing symptoms. If they develop symptoms while at work they need to leave. Unvaccinated employees also should maintain social distancing requirements and wear a face covering, which the county can supply to employees. Employees can get vaccinated through the county’s employee health clinic.

Valdese Town Manager Seth Eckard said town employees who are not vaccinated are encouraged to get a vaccination immediately. He said employees will be paid while they attend their vaccination appointments.

Like the county, Eckard said face coverings are encouraged when dealing with the public, and employees who show symptoms of the virus are asked not to come to work and to get tested.

Morganton City Manager Sally Sandy said because it has officers who also are trained as firefighters. Public safety officers, unlike traditional fire departments, don’t stay in the department for 24- or 48-hour shifts. She said officers aren’t eating together or sleeping in the same area.

That being said, Sandy said the city has continued to follow the governor’s guidance and unvaccinated employees are asked to follow the guidelines. She said unvaccinated workers are asked to wear a mask and not be in vehicles with multiple people.

