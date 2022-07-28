‘Wizard of Oz’ to hit Hildebran High School auditorium this weekend

HILDEBRAN — If you’re looking for a home, a heart, a brain or even a little courage, you might find some likeminded individuals at the old Hildebran High School Auditorium this weekend.

CAST – Creative Arts Show Time – will present the “Wizard of Oz” at the auditorium this weekend and next, with Hildebran’s mayor taking a role in the show.

“We are excited that we can use our old high school auditorium for a play,” said Mayor Wendell Hildebrand, who’s taking on a role as the mayor of Munchkinland for the show. “I just hope this will be a catalyst for many, many more performances. Not just plays, but maybe dance recitals or maybe bands, or all kinds of different things.”

Cathy Stallings, executive director of CAST, said the show is always a fun one for the group.

“We love including people of all ages,” Stallings said. “This one has all ages. Our youngest is 4, and our oldest is well beyond that. From the young to the young at heart.”

She gave kudos to costumer Anna Marie Clark, stage manager Bonnie Hildebrand and Marilyn Vaughn, who is helping with the set.

“There’s a lot of people that make this happen that you never see,” Vaughn said. “They’re the ones who help make the magic happen. The cast is incredible. I am so excited about each and every person who is in this show.”

Leading the cast will be Raegan Conard, who will be playing Dorothy for the second time with CAST. She said she’s always loved the character.

“I’m really excited to be performing in this theater, the same production, the same character,” Conard said. “Dorothy is a character I’ve always loved. When I was really young, I used to dress up as Dorothy for Halloween. I’d do it every Halloween so my parents would get kind of sick of it, they’d have to buy me a new costume every time I’d grow a couple of inches.”

This will be Conard’s last on-stage performance before going off to UNC Chapel Hill this fall where she plans to major in political science.

Joining her on stage in the lead cast is Rachel Kripner as the Scarecrow. It’s her second show ever, after previously playing Lumiere in CAST’s production of “Beauty and the Beast.”

“It’s really cool,” Kripner said. “I’m not that experienced in theater, obviously, but I really like … the differences in the two characters, and I also love how I’ve met so many new people from the casts of the two different shows. I think it’s super cool getting to meet and work with so many fun and cool and talented people.”

Hildebrand said he hoped he would see the auditorium fill up for the show.

“I just want people to come and be proud of their auditorium that we have put money into, and we want to put more money into,” he said. “We want it to be used. We want it to be something like these other theaters. Now ours is smaller than say CoMMA, but there are things that would be too small for CoMMA and would be right for our size.”

The show will be on stage Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and again Sunday for a matinee at 2:30 p.m. It will return Aug. 4-6 at 7 p.m., and again Aug. 7 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students, and $8 for children 12 years old and younger. They can be purchased at castonstage.com.