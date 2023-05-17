MARION — There’s two things that are certain about spring in western North Carolina, the weather is unpredictable and Bigfoot comes out of hibernation just in time for the WNC Bigfoot Festival.

The 2023 celebration of the alleged half-man, half-ape creature will take place this weekend with events scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

The 2023 Lake James Bigfoot Conference will happen Friday from 3-8 p.m. at McDowell Technical Community College, 54 College Drive, Marion.

The conference will feature guest speakers like renowned researcher, author and adventurer Ron Morehead, who has become world famous for his recordings of what could be a Sasquatch. Other speakers will include Christian MacLeod of the American Cryptid and Paranormal Society and Matt Seeber of East Tennessee Bigfoot group, according to a flier for the conference.

Tickets for the conference are $10 and they can be purchased in advance by contacting the local group Bigfoot 911 at bigfoot911bobr@gmail.com. Tickets can also be purchased the day of the conference.

The year’s WNC Bigfoot Festival in downtown Marion will kick off on Saturday, May 20. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., visitors can hear from a variety of Bigfoot researchers, take part in a Bigfoot-themed contest and enjoy live music from the event’s Main Stage, located in front of the McDowell County Courthouse, according to a news release.

Opening ceremonies will start at 10:15 a.m. During this portion of the event, Marion Mayor Steve Little will present event organizers, Bigfoot 911, with a proclamation naming Bigfoot the official animal of Marion.

Around noon, a number of randomly selected individuals will have the chance to compete in the Flavors on Main Bigfoot Calling Contest. Names will be drawn prior to the calling contest to determine the competitors. Those wanting to be in the calling contest can enter the drawing at the Bigfoot 911 booth across from the stage on the courthouse lawn. Cost is $1 per ticket to enter.

Attendees can also explore more than 180 vendor booths featuring a variety of Bigfoot-themed products.

Marion’s nonprofit organizations, restaurants and businesses have created a variety of Sasquatch-themed activities, dishes, drinks and memorabilia that visitors can indulge in before, during and after the festival, according to the news release.

Visitors at Saturday’s portion of the event are encouraged to take advantage of satellite parking areas located at McDowell Technical Community College, Corpening Memorial YMCA, and McDowell High School. Parking shuttles will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

For a map of satellite parking areas and up-to-date information about the WNC Bigfoot Festival, visit MarionBigfootFestival.com.

2023 WNC Bigfoot Festival event schedule

Saturday, May 20 — Downtown Marion

10 a.m. — Festival begins

10:15 a.m. — Dedication, proclamation

10:30 a.m. — N.C. Squatch Watchers

11 a.m. — The Blue Shades Band

Noon — Bigfoot Calling Contest

12:45 p.m. — The Blue Shades Band

1:30 p.m. — Lori Wade, Rick Reles, Bigfoot Field Research Organization

2 p.m. — Zach Bales

2:30 p.m. — The Blue Shades Band

3:15 p.m. — Town hall meeting

4:15 p.m. — The Blue Shades Band

5:45 p.m. — Closing ceremony

Plan ahead for parking

Satellite parking and shuttle services to and from the event will be offered on Saturday, May 20. Shuttle services run 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sites are:

McDowell High School

McDowell Technical Community College

Corpening Memorial YMCA