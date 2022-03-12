Woman charged with animal cruelty, abandonment

Burke County Animal Services has charged a Morganton woman after it seized multiple puppies and dogs from her home in early February.
Jennifer Diane Mangrum, 42, of S&B Farm Road, was served with a criminal summons Thursday that charges her with misdemeanor cruelty to animals, abandonment of an animal and animals not wearing required rabies tags.
Mangrum’s court date has been set for April 21.
The criminal summons accuses Mangrum of abandoning 23 dogs without justifiable excuse. It also says she intentionally deprived a female shar-pei of food and water and that 13 of the dogs weren’t wearing rabies tags.
When county animal control officers seized multiple dogs from the home on Feb. 10 and 11, one dog was found dead, according to a release at the time from the county.
Burke County animal control officers responded to an animal welfare check in February at a home on Bollinger Gap Street, according to the release. It said the welfare check was for numerous dogs on the property with no food water and dogs not contained.
Animal enforcement officers found three dogs running freely on the property, with one appearing blind in the right eye and limping. Two dogs were in a kennel to the left of the house, one of which was deceased and appeared emaciated, the release in February said.
The release said the dogs did not have any food and had a 5-gallon bucket half-full of green water and the ground in the kennel was full of feces. There was a plywood lot behind the home that contained seven more dogs, three adults and four puppies that appeared to be around 6 months old, the release said.
The dogs did not appear emaciated, but they were living in deplorable conditions with no access to potable water, food or shelter and the puppies were heard to have a raspy cough, according to the release.
Animal Enforcement Officers were able to look through a window of the home and observed six additional puppies that appeared to be around 3 months old in a homemade pen. The pen was full of fecal matter and their bowls were empty and the puppies did not appear to have access to any other food or water source, the release said.
The release said several attempts were made to contact the occupant of the home by phone. Animal enforcement officers determined the dogs located on the outside of the home needed to be taken and held for safe keeping, the release said.
A female shar-pei that was found dead was taken from the property and sent for a necropsy on Feb. 11. There was a male Chow Chow mix that was removed from the kennel where the dead dog was located, animal services officials said.
The seven dogs in the plywood lot, that appear to be shar-peis, also were taken by animal enforcement, which consisted of one adult female, two adult males, and two male and two female puppies who appear to be about 6 months old, according to the release.
The property was posted at 6:17 p.m. Feb.10 with a list of dogs that were taken for safe keeping. The other three adult dogs running at large could not be captured at that time, the release said.
On Feb. 11, animal enforcement conducted a recheck of the property and found the residence was still posted and there did not appear to have been anyone at the home overnight. Animal enforcement officers were able to check on the puppies seen through the window who still did not appear to have any access to food or water, the release said.
Animal Enforcement Officers obtained a search and seizure warrant on Feb. 11 and it was executed at the home that evening by deputies from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Officers seized 12 dogs from inside the home: six shar-pei puppies around 10 weeks old, along with a nursing female with four puppies that appeared to be 3 weeks old, and one female Yorkie, the release said.
All seized dogs from the home are being cared for at the Burke County Animal Services Center, the February release said.