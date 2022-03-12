Woman charged with animal cruelty, abandonment

The release said the dogs did not have any food and had a 5-gallon bucket half-full of green water and the ground in the kennel was full of feces. There was a plywood lot behind the home that contained seven more dogs, three adults and four puppies that appeared to be around 6 months old, the release said.

The dogs did not appear emaciated, but they were living in deplorable conditions with no access to potable water, food or shelter and the puppies were heard to have a raspy cough, according to the release.

Animal Enforcement Officers were able to look through a window of the home and observed six additional puppies that appeared to be around 3 months old in a homemade pen. The pen was full of fecal matter and their bowls were empty and the puppies did not appear to have access to any other food or water source, the release said.

The release said several attempts were made to contact the occupant of the home by phone. Animal enforcement officers determined the dogs located on the outside of the home needed to be taken and held for safe keeping, the release said.