 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Woman dies after mid-July crash

  • Updated
  • 0
mnh_stock_redbluepolicelights.jpg

A woman has died after a mid-July crash in Morganton.

Gloria Martina Hogan, 70, died Thursday night after a July 20 crash on East Union Street, said Lt. Josiah Brown with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. July 20 when a Toyota Sequoia turned left from East Fleming Drive in front of a silver Hyundai, Brown previously told The News Herald.

Hogan was airlifted to a Charlotte-area hospital, but died Thursday night from injuries sustained in the crash, Brown said. He said Hogan was a passenger in the Hyundai, though earlier information provided to the newspaper said she was the driver.

The driver of the Toyota was cited for failure to yield right of way, Brown said, and more charges may be pending.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boat manufacturer bringing 170 jobs to McDowell County

Boat manufacturer bringing 170 jobs to McDowell County

 Forza X1, Inc., the builder of an innovative line of electric-powered boats, will invest $10.5 million to establish a new manufacturing plant in McDowell County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will create 170 jobs in Marion.

Watch Now: Related Video

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in US drone strike in downtown Kabul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert