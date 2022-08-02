Woman dies after mid-July crash

A woman has died after a mid-July crash in Morganton.

Gloria Martina Hogan, 70, died Thursday night after a July 20 crash on East Union Street, said Lt. Josiah Brown with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. July 20 when a Toyota Sequoia turned left from East Fleming Drive in front of a silver Hyundai, Brown previously told The News Herald.

Hogan was airlifted to a Charlotte-area hospital, but died Thursday night from injuries sustained in the crash, Brown said. He said Hogan was a passenger in the Hyundai, though earlier information provided to the newspaper said she was the driver.

The driver of the Toyota was cited for failure to yield right of way, Brown said, and more charges may be pending.