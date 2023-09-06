A Morganton woman whose miniature horses were seized by animal control in January was found guilty Friday of nine counts of animal cruelty.

Julie Ann Sherrill, of 1945 Eastbrook Circle, Morganton, was charged in January with 23 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty after Burke County Animal Services seized 39 chickens and 49 miniature horses from her property.

District Court Judge Scott Conrad heard testimony from both prosecutors and the defense in the case in lieu of a jury trial.

On Friday, Conrad found Sherrill guilty of nine counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Sherrill was sentenced to a total of 90 days in jail, but that sentence was suspended for a year of probation, court officials told The News Herald. She also can’t own any animals for the duration of her probation, court officials said.

Sherrill has filed an appeal on the ruling. That appeal could mean the case will be heard again in Superior Court.

The sentencing came seven months after Burke County Animal Services seized the chickens and miniature horses. All of the chickens had to be euthanized due to disease and some of the animals seized had stayed alive by eating mud/dirt and sawdust-like material, animal services officials said at the time.

Skeletons of animals were found at two locations where the animals were being kept, officials said. A necropsy report on a miniature horse listed the cause of death as starvation.

Animal Services kept the horses until they were healthy enough to go to foster homes. After animal services officials said Sherrill failed to provide money for the horses’ upkeep, animal services took ownership of the horses and they were adopted out to homes.