Woman gets stuck in, on top of garbage truck

It was an alarming sight, to say the least: a woman got stuck inside then on top of a garbage truck when the dumpster she was inside of was emptied into the truck.
Sgt. J. Beaver with the Morganton Department of Public Safety said officers first were dispatched to a call that a city sanitation worker found a woman in the back of his garbage truck after he picked up trash in a dumpster behind O’Reilly’s and Roses in Morganton Plaza around 5 a.m.
The driver of the garbage truck was about to compact the trash he had just picked up when he looked at his camera and saw the woman in the back of the truck, Beaver said. The driver pulled the truck to the front of the store and called 911.
When officers arrived on scene, the woman had managed to climb out of the back of the garbage truck, but she got stuck on top of the cab of the truck that sits about 15 feet off the ground, Beaver said.
A fire apparatus was called to the scene and she was able to climb down off the top of the truck, he said.
She said she had climbed into the dumpster to get something she had seen, Beaver said.
The woman escaped the incident with some minor injuries to her legs.
But it could have been much more tragic than that. She could have suffered more serious injuries falling out of the dumpster and into the truck, or worse: if the truck didn’t have a camera, she could have been killed.
It’s believed that a Burlington woman was killed in January when the contents of a dumpster she was dumpster diving in was collected before she escaped, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.
Crews found what they believed to be her remains Feb. 10 at a processing center in Montgomery County.
Despite the dangers dumpster diving poses, this isn’t the first time the city has responded to calls about dumpster diving.
Beaver said the city has received calls where garbage collectors will be about to empty a dumpster full of garbage and someone will jump out of the dumpster and run off.
And while dumpster diving itself isn’t technically illegal, it’s not free of legal ramifications.
Beaver said a lot of dumpsters around the city have chains, locks or no trespassing signs. While this particular dumpster didn’t have any of those, if it had, the woman could have faced criminal charges.
“We are very thankful that nobody was injured as a result of this,” said Ethan Smith, the city’s public information officer.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
