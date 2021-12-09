Woman killed in house fire in eastern Burke County

EASTERN BURKE COUNTY — Smoke billowing into the air could be seen about 2 miles away from a fire that left a woman dead Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters received a call shortly before 2 p.m. about a structure fire at 5580 Wilkies Grove Church Road in the Hickory area of Burke County, said Burke County Fire Marshal Mike Willis.

The fire claimed a woman’s life, Willis said, but her identity has not yet been released.

A man told Willis he came home from work and saw heavy smoke pouring from the house, Willis said. Another occupant of the home was trying to get back inside to help the woman, but the man pulled the other occupant back.

That man had to be transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation and burns, Willis said.

The man who had just gotten home from work said he tried to enter the home through the front door, but there was too much smoke and heat, Willis said.

The man said he went around to the back of the house and broke a window to try to get to the woman, but still, the smoke and heat from the fire prevented him from getting inside, the man told Willis.