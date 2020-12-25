Woman killed, toddler seriously injured in wreck; DWI suspected

Alcohol is suspected in an early Christmas morning crash that left a woman dead and a toddler seriously injured east of Morganton.

Monica Torres-Garcia, 39, of Bessemer City, was driving 2020 Ford F-150 near Mile Marker 108 on Interstate 40 around 1 a.m. when the occupants of the vehicle got into an argument and she started driving recklessly, according to a statement from Trooper J.S. Swagger with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The Ford sideswiped a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer headed eastbound, causing both vehicles to hit the guardrail multiple times, Swagger said.

Torres-Garcia and a 2-year-old passenger in the Chevrolet both were ejected from their respective vehicles in the collision, Swagger said. The 2-year-old was not properly restrained in a car seat.

Torres-Garcia died shortly after being transported to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Valdese. The passenger in the Ford had minor injuries, and was not transported to a hospital after the crash.

The 2-year-old was transported to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte with serious injuries.