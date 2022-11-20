Woman praises local groups who helped her get off the streets

Beverly Young’s struggles with homelessness started in 2014 when her mother died.

“I got a little lost after she died,” Young said. “I wasn’t keeping up with my bills like I should have been, and I moved out of the apartment that we lived in on West Union Street and moved into public housing.”

But mentally, she still wasn’t in a good place, she said. She was depressed and struggled to prioritize paying her bills. She ended up moving out of public housing and started staying with a friend, but after about six months, she transitioned to spending nights at Meeting Place Mission’s shelter for women.

She stayed there for more than four years while she learned to budget, sought mental health treatment and searched for affordable housing options she could sustain on her disability income.

“They are the nicest, most encouraging people that work there, especially senior staff,” Young said.

Being homeless doesn’t make for an easy life. While there are resources out there for people experiencing homelessness, Young said the opportunities for them during the day are few and far between.

“In my time being homeless, our biggest problem was having somewhere we could go and just chill during the day,” Young said. “The shelter closes at 8 in the morning and doesn’t open back up in the winter time until 5:30. In the spring it changes back to 6:30. But you have to be up and ready to leave before 8 because 8’s when they lock the door.”

Over the years, the places people experiencing homelessness could turn to during the day started to dwindle.

“It wasn’t so bad when we could go over and sit on that little strip of land that’s back behind One North (Square),” Young said. “That’s where we used to sit. Well, some of the men ruined that for us. They were staying there all night and they had, like, noise, drugs, whatever. Stuff that we didn’t do during the day.”

It wasn’t long after that the no trespassing signs went up and they had to find a new place to go.

Bathrooms were another hard thing to find.

Before the magistrate’s office moved out of the courthouse downtown and to the new jail on Enola Road, magistrates would let Young and others experiencing homelessness use the bathroom there.

“Bathrooms were a big issue, especially during COVID, because there were none,” Young said. “There were no public restrooms. The stores didn’t want you coming in just to use the bathroom.”

Some have complained about seeing people experiencing homelessness spending their days on the old courthouse square downtown, but Young said it’s likely one of the only places they can sit without being charged with trespassing.

The hardest part, though, was being made to feel like she was less-than.

“You feel like either nobody sees you, or if they do see you, it’s to look down their nose at you like you’re subhuman,” Young said.

She said she knows it’s frustrating to see people who seem to be homeless by choice, but she believes that doesn’t represent the majority.

“You could end up on the streets because you lost your job,” Young said. “For most of us, we weren’t there by choice. We were there by circumstances we could not control. But we’re the same as you.”

That’s something Young thinks people often forget when they think of people experiencing homelessness.

“I want people to realize that we’re still human,” Young said. “We still have wants and needs. Talk to us. Ask us questions. Most people would be glad to answer.”

There are resources out there to help, like all of the resources available through Meeting Place Mission and organizations like A Caring Alternative, Burke Integrated Health and Catawba Valley Behavioral Health at One North Square. Young credits those resources as a major factor in being able to get off the street.

Young had been seeing a therapist for about five years before her mom died, but ACA connected her with peer support – someone who had been in her shoes but already climbed their way out.

“They help taking you to your doctor’s appointments, taking you to buy groceries,” Young said. “If you gotta go somewhere, your peer support’s there to help. Also if you’re having a bad day, if I get really depressed or whatever, I’ve always got somebody to talk to. I can go to my peer support, I can call the crisis hotline. There’s always somebody that will listen.”

They also help clients file the paperwork they need to get disability, Medicare or Medicaid, and any other resources they may need to access to help them get back on their feet. Someone at the Meeting Place’s shelter helps people access applications for rental housing. Meanwhile, she spent time at the shelter learning the basics of budgeting – something she said she had never really done before.

Young said she had put in applications just about everywhere in Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties when she got a call back from the complex where she lives now. That call came about a year after she put in the application.

“You kind of feel like you get lost in the system and personally,” Young said. “You know? It’s like, where do I go for help with this? Is there an end in sight? And some days you’re just sitting there and you’re going, why am I even bothering? But then that call comes, and they say we’ve got your apartment.

“And I’m like, ‘Holy.’ That was one of the best days of my life when they called me and told me I had an apartment.”

Young took the apartment and so began the process of building her life back. Her sister gave her a couch and recliner, the shelter gave her a coffee table. A niece had a spare dining table. Slowly but surely, she started to get the essentials to living on her own again – this time with the tools she needed to maintain life. Charlotte Eidson, the executive director of Meeting Place Mission, gave Young a special gift when she got her apartment.

“She knew I bake a lot,” Young said. “A lot. And I have always wanted a KitchenAid mixer, and could never see myself paying $400 for a mixer when that $400 could have fed my kids or my grandkids or whatever. And so when I moved into my apartment, the executive director bought me a KitchenAid mixer.”

If there was anything Young wanted readers to take away from her experience, she said it’s to remember basic kindness.

“You would be surprised what an encouraging word would do for somebody,” Young said.