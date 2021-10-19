Woman seriously injured after car backs into her

A woman was seriously injured after a car backed into her at a gas station Tuesday morning.

Morganton Department of Public Safety officers were called to the Shell gas station on South Sterling Street near Interstate 40 Exit 105 for a report of a pedestrian hit by a car around 9:58 a.m., said MDPS Officer E. Connor.

Witnesses at the scene confirmed that a person trying to exit the gas station onto South Sterling Street decided to leave through a different exit, put their car in reverse and backed into a woman walking in the parking lot, Connor said.

The collision knocked the woman down and she rolled under the car, Connor said, but the car’s tires didn’t run over her.

She was transported to a local hospital and was later airlifted to another hospital. Her injuries were described as serious, but Connor said she was alert at the scene.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

The Burke County Rescue Squad and Burke County EMS responded to the scene along with MDPS.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

