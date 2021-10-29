Woman seriously injured in crash on Kirksey Drive

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after colliding with a tractor-trailer on Friday afternoon.

According to the preliminary investigation, a woman driving a gray SUV heading west on Amhurst Road appeared to have failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Kirksey Drive around 2:50 p.m., according to Morganton Public Safety Capt. Jason Whisnant.

The woman's vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer, hitting the rear axle of the truck and she was ejected from her vehicle. She sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to UNC Health Care Blue Ridge where she was flown to another hospital for treatment, Whisnant said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer did not appear to have sustained any serious injuries, Whisnant said.

He said the intersection is a place where many serious crashes have occurred.

"This intersection is littered with scars from previous crashes," Whisnant said. "There have been numerous serious accidents at this intersection over the years."

The investigation is still pending and no charges have been made at this time, he said.