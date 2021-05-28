Woman wants answers after car catches fire on I-40

If it had been any other day, Helen Miller would have had her son in her car with her on her way home from work May 18.

But since it was a Tuesday, and she got off early, she was driving down Interstate 40 alone when her 2017 Kia Sorento VX SXL AWD caught fire.

She was none the wiser to the flames licking up from the passenger wheel well of her car, only finding out about them when a man motioned for her to pull over. She drove for about a mile without pulling over because she couldn’t tell the car was on fire and couldn’t figure out what the man wanted.

When she finally pulled over, it was because she could see a state trooper on the side of the road up ahead of her. She finally got out of the car after the man told her the car was on fire, and by the time she walked to the hood of the car, the whole front end of the car was engulfed in flames.

Miller said she scurried up the Exit 104 ramp to get away from the car, moving as far away from the flames as she could. The fire was extinguished by the Morganton Department of Public Safety. A report from MDPS said

She found out that her injuries won’t be covered by insurance since she got them once she got out of the car.